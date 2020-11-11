 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Goldfish swallowing contest goes awry   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would never put a big, live fish in my mouth.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I would never put a big, live fish in my mouth.


What would you put in your mouth?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When he stopped talking, everyone just assumed he was being koi.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat the green ones.

They're not ripe yet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That was big
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How betta.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Revenge! Remember Wanda!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So long, and thanks for all the fish!
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Three Stooges Fishing
Youtube 0u9eZfPPTsQ
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A fisher? Are they sure he wasn't some kind of magician?

/aaaaaaaah
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: When he stopped talking, everyone just assumed he was being koi.


You know, normally I am against animal puns, especially fish puns, but just for the halibut I am going to let that one slide.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WANT A FISH?!


Who's Your Daddy - DJO
Youtube rlX9f3oMTPM
 
