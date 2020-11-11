 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Meh, it's not like anyone ever uses YouTube anyway
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, not just me then.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol it works now.
Kinda slow on the news, eh Fark.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foo monkey reporting in. Pornhub is still up.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had to talk my son off the full blown autistic meltdown ledge because of this.

He's OK now!
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I take this as a sign that they are testing killing the net for future run.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. I was in the middle of a smorgasbord of videos.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they overwhelm the system trying to delete conspiracy videos?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will I know if Gordon Ramsey likes the food or not now!?!
 
Corbow6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shaggai: Should I take this as a sign that they are testing killing the net for future run.


Actually wondering that as well. Can't launch to Genshin Impact, either. YouTube seems to be coming back slowly, but I'm still getting issues with loading certain videos.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All my progressive friends get their opinions from Kristi Winters some guy named Vaush
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark throwing shade on another site's outage issues. 
That's like the pot calling the .........................+++CARRIER LOST+++
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's back now.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'll never find out whether he fixes the cable!
 
LeoffDaGrate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the pandemic, I'm lucky enough to work, but it's at a radically different shift, and it's also virtually alone.  So I've been spending time watching video "strings": I'll see a reference to a cool YouTube video, and then that will lead me to a related video, and on and on...

Lately it's been something like "car crashes" followed by "truck brake checks" followed by "industrial accidents", "cruise ship sinkings", etc.  

But NoooOOOoooo... tonight I am denied my human carnage.  It's back, but it's not the same.  Night is blown.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YouTube TV as well

lost the signal right before Final Jeopardy, you bastards
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: How will I know if Gordon Ramsey likes the food or not now!?!


Or if Uncle Roger still approves of Ramsey?

/hiyaaah!
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like being older. Don't have to worry when the u or v tubes go away.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Sigh. I was in the middle of a smorgasbord of videos.


I hear ya'. Fell down the rabbit hole and was watching an amazing, horse fart compilation. As a city boy, I never realized how gassy they all are. WOW !
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: I just had to talk my son off the full blown autistic meltdown ledge because of this.

He's OK now!


So you cured autism?  I'm farking impressed.

/in all seriousness glad that it's back for his sake
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure YouTube outage reaction videos will be the next big thing. They will keep people entertained for minutes.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I keep a backup of YouTube on my personal hard drive.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YouTube is back up for me, thank goodness, so I can watch Dr. Sandra Lee while eating dinner.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaAlien: Mister Buttons: How will I know if Gordon Ramsey likes the food or not now!?!

Or if Uncle Roger still approves of Ramsey?

/hiyaaah!


Uncle Roger is pretty funny.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: This is why I keep a backup of YouTube on my personal hard drive.


La dee da, we can't all afford these.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I have no doubt that at least 1 farker has a room like that dedicated to porn.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh. I prefer EweTube.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How's QAnon going to provide irrefutable proof of its undisputed facts now?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I found out about it trying to watch the new Eels.  It's called Are We Alright Again I kept refreshing...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

germ78: It's back now.


My phone has been flooded by Youtube notifications
 
phedex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: During the pandemic, I'm lucky enough to work, but it's at a radically different shift, and it's also virtually alone.  So I've been spending time watching video "strings": I'll see a reference to a cool YouTube video, and then that will lead me to a related video, and on and on...

Lately it's been something like "car crashes" followed by "truck brake checks" followed by "industrial accidents", "cruise ship sinkings", etc.  

But NoooOOOoooo... tonight I am denied my human carnage.  It's back, but it's not the same.  Night is blown.


those strings regularly pull me in.  the russian ones have a touch of terror, as you sometimes see a guy jump out with a baseball bat after being rear ended.
 
0xDEC0DE [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: YouTube is back up for me, thank goodness, so I can watch Dr. Sandra Lee while eating dinner.


You. I like you. Sort of.
 
majestic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
YoutubeTv was down, too. I switched over to it for the low, low price of $50/month with all, and more, of the channels I wanted. Haha! Screw you Cox!  Next thing I know, the price is up to $65/month plus tax. I'm getting sick of this shiat.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Mister Buttons: How will I know if Gordon Ramsey likes the food or not now!?!

Or if Uncle Roger still approves of Ramsey?

/hiyaaah!


How many wok do you have?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

majestic: YoutubeTv was down, too. I switched over to it for the low, low price of $50/month with all, and more, of the channels I wanted. Haha! Screw you Cox!  Next thing I know, the price is up to $65/month plus tax. I'm getting sick of this shiat.


I just got an email from Google today telling me that all those high res photographs I've been storing there over the years because they didn't count against my storage cap will now count against my storage cap.

So that 15Gb you get for free, and you load up 50Gb of high res pictures?  Congratulations, now you owe Google for 35Gb of storage.

Fark them.
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's funny, you never know how attached you are to an on demand service until you can no longer get it on demand.

For me it amounted to trying to play 4 videos, and getting mildly annoyed and instead going to do something else.. a solid 4 out of 10 on the annoyance scale. When fark goes down it barely registers a 1 out of 10. However you take away my internet for some reason and I'll be damned if it doesn't hit a 11 out of 10 and have me ready to crawl back into bed in defeat if I was even out of bed to begin with.

I swear if you made me live like it was the 1800's, I'd go blow my brains out after a week without modern technology.
 
IDisME
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thought it was me.  Rebooted laptop.  Hey, I fixed it!  No, I didn't.  Dammit.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: DaAlien: Mister Buttons: How will I know if Gordon Ramsey likes the food or not now!?!

Or if Uncle Roger still approves of Ramsey?

/hiyaaah!

How many wok do you have?


Only 1! How many you need? Parents ask, "why you waste money on more wok? You can only cook in one at at time! Hiyaah!"

/Cold rice in the egg fried rice
 
thisispete
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It seems to be back. Redubs of LOTR with normal voices and all.

Uruk-hai With Normal Voices - Meat's Back on the Menu
Youtube VhmqtoUxqZg
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
youtube shows a different kind of pegging video than i am looking for....l.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Granted, it takes a long time and effort to prepare this dish beforehand.  All that's left is to bake it, so set your oven to .........................."  This site can't be reached
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: During the pandemic, I'm lucky enough to work, but it's at a radically different shift, and it's also virtually alone.  So I've been spending time watching video "strings": I'll see a reference to a cool YouTube video, and then that will lead me to a related video, and on and on...

Lately it's been something like "car crashes" followed by "truck brake checks" followed by "industrial accidents", "cruise ship sinkings", etc.  

But NoooOOOoooo... tonight I am denied my human carnage.  It's back, but it's not the same.  Night is blown.


Sounds like a good playlist. Throw in some cranes tipping over and skateboarding or dirt bike wipe-outs, and I'm in.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
that's okay, everyone is joining parler instead.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd like a recount on some of my redlights over the last few months
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thisispete: It seems to be back. Redubs of LOTR with normal voices and all.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VhmqtoUx​qZg]


I dunno. This still isn't as funny as the real thing:

"BIDEN 2020" - A Bad Lip Reading
Youtube xWISyLpF8yg
 
wantingout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're prob just purging all the videos that contain unapproved thoughts and information.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shaggai: Should I take this as a sign that they are testing killing the net for future run.


It was a show of force by google to the BidenHarris.  Don't regulate us, or we will just shut youtube down.  How long was it down?  30 mins?  And how many people are so addicted, that they self harmed during the 30 mins.  Imagine a whole day or month.  Youtube loses money for google anyways.  So they could shut it down and have a good excuse.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. Let it go down for a few days. It'll keep customers from telling me that in 3 videos they became an expert at my job and how I've been going about it all wrong.

And then realize they watched the wrong video.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The system is down.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was trying to listen to this, thinking something was wrong on my end, for far too long.
Lead Belly - Where Did You Sleep Last Night? (1944) (TRUE STEREO)
Youtube a6yCEsDsGx4

/Thought I would share it
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The system is down.


Doo-doo-da-doot-doo! Doo-doo-da-doot-doo!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
