(KCRG)   Ducks can be daffy at times   (kcrg.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sheesh. I finally get all my ducks in a row, and then this happens.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So...it's duck season?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: So...it's duck season?


Don't start with me, duck.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wet Iowa Roads was my favorite Dictators tribute album.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: So...it's duck season?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ohh sure flatten 200 ducks and no one bats an eye, but by god you can't have more than 3 shells in your gun!
 
invictus2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
daffy's rhapsody
Youtube 1R3cHcQfomE



/ very sorry couldn't find the  original
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stibium: Ohh sure flatten 200 ducks and no one bats an eye, but by god you can't have more than 3 shells in your gun!


Truly, the merry go round broke down.
 
