 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Toobin now has time on his hands, to go with the other stuff there   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What an ignominious end to a career. Such a dumbass.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught wanking and get a 3 week probe? That's kinda harsh punishment...
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thought the memo said everyone would be wanking from home that day.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: Caught wanking and get a 3 week probe? That's kinda harsh punishment...


Yeah, he really got the shaft.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beyond stupid.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mics and cameras are always live.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom Masturbation Scandal.
Zoom Masturbation Scandal.
Zoom Masturbation Scandal.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: Zoom Masturbation Scandal.
Zoom Masturbation Scandal.
Zoom Masturbation Scandal.


Right? After everything.  That will be the final line in his Wiki.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most 2020 phrase ever might be "zoom masturbation scandal".
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom! Masturbation Scandal is the name of my nerdcore blues band.

/we mostly cover Godspeed You! Black Emperor
//we mostly play weddings
///at night. mostly.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Styx - Too Much Time On My Hands
Youtube 5XcKBmdfpWs
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: [YouTube video: Styx - Too Much Time On My Hands]


Nice full-circle of this thread, how the video effects in the beginning are similar to a Zoom meeting.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idle Hands
Youtube JCZhlOJS09I


Idle hands spend time at the genitals
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should get one of these and stream video of him playing it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: rfenster: [YouTube video: Styx - Too Much Time On My Hands]

Nice full-circle of this thread, how the video effects in the beginning are similar to a Zoom meeting.


agreed-Styx had some pretty good videos, lip-sync'ing discounted.

Cartman loves this song:

Styx - Come Sail Away (Official Video)
Youtube e5MAg_yWsq8
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: What an ignominious end to a career. Such a dumbass.


Yep, you gotta hand it to him.
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Again, how hard can it be to wear pants and not masturbate during a zoom meeting?
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe he can update the Spirit Guide
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can you blame him?  Who would not be turned on by an "election simulation" meeting (whatever the f that means)?  Erection stimulation?  Perhaps he is not good at reading.  And how does one get his genitals on camera unintentionally on a video conference?  Did he stand up or something during his fierce whackings and jackings?

So many questions.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Can you blame him?  Who would not be turned on by an "election simulation" meeting (whatever the f that means)?  Erection stimulation?  Perhaps he is not good at reading.  And how does one get his genitals on camera unintentionally on a video conference?  Did he stand up or something during his fierce whackings and jackings?

So many questions.


Ok, so, is the whackings and jackings a reference to Gurgi?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: Again, how hard can it be to wear pants and not masturbate during a zoom meeting?


At least 3/4 chubb.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: Again, how hard can it be to wear pants and not masturbate during a zoom m

Fark user imageView Full Size
eeting?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, so, is the whackings and jackings a reference to Gurgi?


As I do not know what Gurgi is, no.  But if you choose to believe that it is I am OK with that.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He forgot he's a writer not a wanker.  Do wankers get paid?
 
Al!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: He should get one of these and stream video of him playing it
[Fark user image 425x601]


He could call it "Toobin playing Toobin," but most of his hits would be weirdos looking for a guy whacking it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, so, is the whackings and jackings a reference to Gurgi?

As I do not know what Gurgi is, no.  But if you choose to believe that it is I am OK with that.


Its a character from an old series of books. "The chronicles of prydain".

He says things in pairs. Eating is "crunchings and munchings" overhearing something is "sneakings and peekings" and so forth. He's kind of annoying but endearing.

They're really solid YA fantasy stories.

The animated film "the black cauldron" is a sort of mashup of the books, but its not really much like them.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Moniker o' Shame: Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, so, is the whackings and jackings a reference to Gurgi?

As I do not know what Gurgi is, no.  But if you choose to believe that it is I am OK with that.

Its a character from an old series of books. "The chronicles of prydain".

He says things in pairs. Eating is "crunchings and munchings" overhearing something is "sneakings and peekings" and so forth. He's kind of annoying but endearing.

They're really solid YA fantasy stories.

The animated film "the black cauldron" is a sort of mashup of the books, but its not really much like them.


In that case, yes.  That inspired me.  I remembered those books today without great detail and came up with "fierce whackings and jackings."  It just has been many decades since I read them.  They were enjoyable reads of my childhood.  Thanks for letting me know what I was remembering.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.