 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Around 325,000 WWII veterans are left on their day. One man's mission is to find and document their stories and portraits before they all pass into history at the rate of about 300 every day   (msn.com) divider line
25
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 10:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ask them how they feel about Nazis
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Ask them how they feel about Nazis


"Some of them, I assume, are good people," would not be the response you'd get.
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good Nazi is a dead Nazi. USN, Retired
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that just the Americans?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: vudukungfu: Ask them how they feel about Nazis

"Some of them, I assume, are good people," would not be the response you'd get.


You ain't just talking code, brother.

God damned disgrace having a commander in chief of the armed forces saying shiat like that.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs no introduction for whom it needs no introduction...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess that a disproportionately small percentage are Russian.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: ecmoRandomNumbers: vudukungfu: Ask them how they feel about Nazis

"Some of them, I assume, are good people," would not be the response you'd get.

You ain't just talking code, brother.

God damned disgrace having a commander in chief of the armed forces saying shiat like that.


You're disgraced by pretending that he said that.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he's documenting them 300 a day? Impressive.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. I figured it out. "On their day" in the headline should be omitted.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In that case, prudence dictates actuarially determining which ones to interview first, while compassion suggests not telling them why.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: I'm going to guess that a disproportionately small percentage are Russian.


Profile Pic checks out.

Happy Veterans Day
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: vudukungfu: ecmoRandomNumbers: vudukungfu: Ask them how they feel about Nazis

"Some of them, I assume, are good people," would not be the response you'd get.

You ain't just talking code, brother.

God damned disgrace having a commander in chief of the armed forces saying shiat like that.

You're disgraced by pretending that he said that.


According to a transcript from the White House, the Trump quote in question was in response to a reporter who asked, "Mr. President, are you putting what you're calling the alt-left and white supremacists on the same moral plane?"
Trump responded: "Excuse me, excuse me. They didn't put themselves - and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."
____________________________________
"If you look at what I said, you will see that that question was answered perfectly," Trump said Friday in an exchange with ABC's Terry Moran. "And I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general."
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Grandfather  served in the European front he died way before I was born. My grandmother worked in  the pentagon  via the  era and that is how the met. She died in  96 and thank God she wasn't alive for  9/11 (mom's side) . Dad's side not for ww2
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: vudukungfu: ecmoRandomNumbers: vudukungfu: Ask them how they feel about Nazis

"Some of them, I assume, are good people," would not be the response you'd get.

You ain't just talking code, brother.

God damned disgrace having a commander in chief of the armed forces saying shiat like that.

You're disgraced by pretending that he said that.


Correct. He said some people against taking down statues are good people.
🙄
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My father would have been 99 this year,
He came home after 44 ops as an RAF Pathfinder, with a DFC, and a field commission.
A farm boy, with a grade 9 education, from Roebuck Ontario. Only way to serve was to volunteer for aircrew, because his older/only brother had signed up in 1939, taking the same chance everyone did then, and they were the 2 sons of a farmer, at the time a restricted  occupation.
He came home PTSD as hell, but there was no diagnosis, there was no help.
He died in 1973, and not a day passes when I don't think about him.
Not a day goes by when I don't miss him, and wish my son could have met him.
PO Arthur Jackson Perry, DFC, RCAF, #7 Squadron RAF, Pathfinder Force, 1943-45.
He had just turned 24 when he came home.
I miss you Dad, and I am now 10 years older than you were when you died.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My godfather fought through Italy and Germany. He was awarded the Bronze star for his actions in the Battle of the Bulge. His story was never told though, because he saw too much, and could never speak about it with anyone but his brother.  He died a couple years ago, and his stories died with him. His brother who also fought in Europe died last year, and he never told his stories to anyone either. maybe they swapped tales at the VFW, but it never left those halls.

its sad, but I understand it. I can only imagine the things they saw and lived through..

/the only way we even knew he won a bronze star is because his son searched his military records to put together a "this is your life" type of party for his eighty fifth birthday, and was surprised to find that he won it, but was never awarded it. A ceremony was put together a few yeas ago for him, and he was finally awarded it then.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I was a kid you'd see WW2 veterans all the time, and it was no big deal to see a bunch of them eating breakfast together in restaurants and such. My grandfathers were both WW2 veterans themselves. Nowadays when I see a WW2 veteran I get excited, because you don't see them like you used to... The last WW2 vet I spoke to was a flag man on an aircraft carrier, a little over a year ago now.... It was interesting to hear him talk about his time in the Navy just a little bit.

Recent events have shown us that perhaps not enough time is spent on WW2 history, because so many seem keen to repeat it. Shameful. It's an embarrassment to these men and what they sacrificed for. But some of us do pay attention to history, and we appreciate what they did for literally everyone.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I spent 3 months in 2009 doing funerals at Arlington and all but 5 of the 90 we buried were WW2 era veterans.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dad's been dead for 25 years, he would be 94 this December.  Most of my friends in high school if their dad served it was Viet Nam.  My dad served in WW2.  He always said "just a quartermaster in the italian mountains, i'd steal a container of ice cream from the mess hall and check out a jeep and spend my time just looking at the scenery and eating ice cream".  Which is either true, or he saw some serious shiat and never wanted to talk about it again.


And since this is Remembrance Day in the rest of the world...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: My godfather fought through Italy and Germany. He was awarded the Bronze star for his actions in the Battle of the Bulge. His story was never told though, because he saw too much, and could never speak about it with anyone but his brother.  He died a couple years ago, and his stories died with him. His brother who also fought in Europe died last year, and he never told his stories to anyone either. maybe they swapped tales at the VFW, but it never left those halls.

its sad, but I understand it. I can only imagine the things they saw and lived through..

/the only way we even knew he won a bronze star is because his son searched his military records to put together a "this is your life" type of party for his eighty fifth birthday, and was surprised to find that he won it, but was never awarded it. A ceremony was put together a few yeas ago for him, and he was finally awarded it then.


That is how you spot the ones who have been there, and done that.
They only talk among their peers.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I read about these utter badasses in the paper today.  I want to get this book but my library doesn't have it and I'm broke at the moment.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My paternal grandfather was a radio operator on a cargo plane based (I think) out of the Philippines during WW2. He told us war stories that would make your hair stand on end. Him desperately radioing for help as Japanese fighter planes shot at them stands out, bullets ricocheting off the inside of the fuselage and coming a hair's breadth from killing him. It's weird to think one stray bullet could have meant his four kids and all 15 or so grandkids (including me) would never have been born.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In my early days I grew up across the street from a gentleman who was a veteran of the 1st world war. He moved away before I ever developed a serious interest in military history and I never got to talk to him about his experiences. But then again, looking back, he never volunteered to tell any war stories, so maybe he never would have talked about them any way. Still, I remember him and his wife as being extremely kind neighbors who handed out great candy on Halloween.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I saw the beginning of the article, I thought it would be this guy (one of my old racing buddies):

https://clifflawsonphotography.com/po​r​tfolio/veterans/

Nice to see he's not the only one.

/My dad was in his '20s, living in NL in WWII
//Spent some time hiding from the Germans when they (rightly) suspected him of helping to smuggle Jews.
///His sister, brother-in-law, and great aunt are memorialized in the Garden of the Righteous in Jerusalem
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.