(NPR)   For the umpteenth time: Masks are essential protective measures   (npr.org) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
AND HEY!!! Don't stop washing your hands, buncha booger hawks...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fun fact: The Man in the Iron Mask was actually allowed to wear a mask of velvet.

Fun fact: Trump does not need to know that.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes! Viral load is a thing!
Wear your mask, wash your hands, quit hugging everyone, stop being a close talker, and man oh man, understand that you are part of a community.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

educated: Yes! Viral load is a thing!
Wear your mask, wash your hands, quit hugging everyone, stop being a close talker, and man oh man, understand that you are part of a community.


Fark user image
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: educated: Yes! Viral load is a thing!
Wear your mask, wash your hands, quit hugging everyone, stop being a close talker, and man oh man, understand that you are part of a community.

Fark user image 480x360



*

I don't mean to brag (totally about to brag) but I got to vote for Representative DEAN while wearing my Greendale Community College hoodie (sent to me by a friend/crew member) and I carve mustaches (for easy access to the darkest timeline) as part of my side hustle.

/Troy and Abed shooting laaava!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

educated: SpectroBoy: educated: Yes! Viral load is a thing!
Wear your mask, wash your hands, quit hugging everyone, stop being a close talker, and man oh man, understand that you are part of a community.

Fark user image 480x360


*

I don't mean to brag (totally about to brag) but I got to vote for Representative DEAN while wearing my Greendale Community College hoodie (sent to me by a friend/crew member) and I carve mustaches (for easy access to the darkest timeline) as part of my side hustle.

/Troy and Abed shooting laaava!


Deanmocracy is a great thing.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Fark user image 850x563


This was another big mistake

Fark user image


They knew at that time that masks would help control the spread of Covid, they were afraid of mask shortages.  But that's a shiatty reason to give incorrect advice, especially when you want people to follow what you say later on.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a family wearing the new fangled see through ones that look like clear Hannibal Lector masks; they looked pretty creepy.

They were polo shirt wearing moneyed up preppy folks that looked like a Holt Renfrew ad so,they probably look just as creepy without the masks.

/the daugheter's name is Portia
//no, not after the car you dirty plebby.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: sdd2000: Fark user image 850x563

This was another big mistake

Fark user image image 642x481

They knew at that time that masks would help control the spread of Covid, they were afraid of mask shortages.  But that's a shiatty reason to give incorrect advice, especially when you want people to follow what you say later on.


That was farking February.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: dark brew: sdd2000: Fark user image 850x563

This was another big mistake

Fark user image image 642x481

They knew at that time that masks would help control the spread of Covid, they were afraid of mask shortages.  But that's a shiatty reason to give incorrect advice, especially when you want people to follow what you say later on.

That was farking February.


It's crazy how all the predictions we heard back then turned out to be at least 10 times worse as we learned more.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if your mask works so well, i do not need mine...debate
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: if your mask works so well, i do not need mine...debate


There's nothing to debate

bryanhealth.com
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A coworker sent me a farking email full of links to places like the farking Federalist claiming that masks aren't effective.

Guess whose ass got sat out on covid leave for being contract traced. Yep. I laughed.

/I work at a national lab ffs
//waiting to find out if I'm about to be contact traced due to other coworkers sent home
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are wearing masks and the pandemic is worse than ever.

Draw your own conclusions.

It should be that not everyone is wearing masks as much as they should
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to be fair subby, for the umpteenth time, the experts have flip flopped on whether or not the masks protect you or others. Either way, wear your masks, people!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: if your mask works so well, i do not need mine...debate


Fark user image
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: dark brew: sdd2000: Fark user image 850x563

This was another big mistake

Fark user image image 642x481

They knew at that time that masks would help control the spread of Covid, they were afraid of mask shortages.  But that's a shiatty reason to give incorrect advice, especially when you want people to follow what you say later on.

That was farking February.


Still a valid point. Don't reduce trust in your science by constantly flipping back and forth, and don't lie to the people about masks because you don't want a shortage. This type of shiat is responsible in a large part for the anti-mask rhetoric, and also gives the anti-mask crowd evidence in their claims that either the science is bad, the scientists don't know what they're saying, or the experts have been lying the whole time.

Don't give these assholes free ammunition for their war on logic is what we're saying.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user image
Fark user image
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: People are wearing masks and the pandemic is worse than ever.

Draw your own conclusions.

It should be that not everyone is wearing masks as much as they should


Some of the areas that are covid hotspots now are reaping the consequences of not adopting protective measures. See: Kristi Noem, South Dakota. You didn't need a crystal ball to see this one coming.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mods should ban the first antimasker to show up here
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I really want one like this
Fark user image
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dark brew: sdd2000: Fark user image 850x563

This was another big mistake

Fark user image 642x481

They knew at that time that masks would help control the spread of Covid, they were afraid of mask shortages.  But that's a shiatty reason to give incorrect advice, especially when you want people to follow what you say later on.


There still isn't proper n95 masks.

How about the whole world doesn't just sell all their masks to China for $$$, so that you can not get just in time manufactured orders between every country at the same damn time from China.

Quite blaming other people for your own stupid shiatty decisions.  No one forced you all to sell your masks to China, but god damn are you guys mad about it all.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I already had covid, do I still have to wear a mask?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's been six whole hours since a Trumper told me masks don't work and she won't wear one because "I have to live my life."
 
Stibium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

links136: just in time manufactured


JIT is going to be the final nail in the coffin for American capitalism. It makes a lot of sense until things start to go pear shaped, and then things really go sideways. It's like installing a ticking depression-time-bomb into the economy, while selling it as a feature.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But one of my neighbors knows this person who rode in the same car as a guy with COVID but didn't get sick, so therefore the entire thing is blown out of proportion.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stibium: links136: just in time manufactured

JIT is going to be the final nail in the coffin for American capitalism. It makes a lot of sense until things start to go pear shaped, and then things really go sideways. It's like installing a ticking depression-time-bomb into the economy, while selling it as a feature.


Manufacturing folks I used to work with called it "Just Too Late"
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image



Fark user image
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Stibium: links136: just in time manufactured

JIT is going to be the final nail in the coffin for American capitalism. It makes a lot of sense until things start to go pear shaped, and then things really go sideways. It's like installing a ticking depression-time-bomb into the economy, while selling it as a feature.

Manufacturing folks I used to work with called it "Just Too Late"


ohh $DIETY isn't that the truth!

The factory I used to work at falsified shipping reports all the time to paper over missing manufacturing targets or flat out making too many. It was pretty sad, and there was no telling how much those back-to-back week-long audits cost. And that's to say nothing of the shiatshow going on in the clean room where people basically beat the machine until the part passed inspection, or just neutered the logic checks so it passed everything. Amazing that there hasn't been a massive epidemic of transmission failures; I'd love to know internal testing data from the big three for them.

/most of the bad parts never left because they'd fail physical testing further down the line
//still, a lot of known-bad parts were sent out as good when they failed to hit production goals
///and when I say a lot, think enough parts for tens of thousands of automobiles
 
