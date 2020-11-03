 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KETV Omaha)   NE governor has watched Refer Madness too many times   (ketv.com) divider line
61
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1603 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 5:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The marijuana has the opportunity to create psychosis in people and that could lead to a number of very bad outcomes as well, so those bad health effects happen when you legalize marijuana."

hmm
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Being a politician causes extreme brain damage
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Being a politician

republicancauses extreme brain damage


\the truth
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The inane things I read (?) are exceeded only by the things some people believe (??).  I do wonder sometimes, but it was counterproductive so I gave it up.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanna see how bad these assholes are? In Mississippi, they still think it is the 1840s:

Mississippi leaders told voters not to legalize medical marijuana. They voted for it anyway.

Politicians didn't want it. Leaders in medicine, law enforcement and religion warned against it. Conservative talk radio railed against it. The Legislature, after years of inaction, offered an alternative.

Voters bucked that advice. They easily passed Initiative 65 on Nov. 3, amending the constitution and legalizing medical marijuana.

Polling in recent years had indicated that Mississippians would support legalizing medical marijuana, but this election cycle exposed a chasm between Mississippi voters and leaders when it comes to marijuana.

And here it comes:

What happened?
Unofficial results from the Nov. 3 election show that nearly 7 in 10 Mississippi voters supported legalizing medical marijuana and even greater share of voters rejected the Legislature's alternative.

People in these United States want progressive laws and actions. Politicians and business leaders do not. From this same article:

Jim Perry, a businessman who was appointed to the State Health Board by former Gov. Phil Bryant, went on Supertalk radio days before the election and listed some of the organizations coming together to oppose Initiative 65.

"It's not just the medical associations," Perry said. "It's the oncology societies, the pediatricians. It's every medical society that I've never heard of has come out and said this is the wrong way; to the Realtors, to the municipal league, to the sheriffs, to the police chiefs, to the Baptist convention, on and on. It's having an effect. It's getting the word out."

Apparently, it wasn't enough.

F*ckers
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Being a politicianrepublicancauses extreme brain damage


\the truth


If you're a republican there's obviously nothing to damage
 
Skwrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The marijuana has the opportunity to create psychosis in people

Does anyone know where he gets his stash from?  Asking for a friend...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to scream every time I hear some yokel blabbering about how great the people are in crappy small towns.
They are without a doubt the most hate filled, scared, ignorant idiots in this country.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The marijuana so bad, it make subby spell reefer without enough e.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were him I'd be more concerned with the fact that almost half the people in his state think slavery is still a good idea.  Although, he is probably one of them.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind that.  How much money is being grafted to keep the ASL person on the side gesturing like crazy?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the facepalm tag for the headline, subby?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes because marijuana cannot be found in states where it is illegal and people never showed up to work stoned before

some jobs being stoned is a requirement.

These people are stupid on purpose. All that is going to happen is his state loses out on a bunch of $$ when his constituents go across the border and buy weed.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no problem with legal weed, but he's not actually wrong on this.  "Regular cannabis use predicts an increased risk of schizophrenia, and the relationship persists after controlling for confounding variables."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC2424288/
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also frantic dancing and the higher up guy banging on the piano keys.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Texas and show up everywhere stoned. I'm stoned right now.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, I'm no noob, I did some in Jamaica and that night had a racing heart & thought the crickets were coming for me
I got better by breakfast
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he sees how quickly marijuana can cause a bag of Doritos to disappear.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: If I were him I'd be more concerned with the fact that almost half the people in his state think slavery is still a good idea.  Although, he is probably one of them.


What? All those dirt farmers in their tar paper shacks think they're going to get slaves to work their rented 1/20th of an acre?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he finds out what alcohol, cigarettes, and firearms can do to a person!
Better ban those too.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also more jazz music. It's terrifying!
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Wait until he finds out what alcohol, cigarettes, and firearms can do to a person!
Better ban those too.


Those are taxed out the wazoo by feds and state.  The extra taxation make them okay.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I was pretty happy to see this pass. I live in South Dakota, and I was extremely surprised that legalization passed.

Support for medical marijuana has grown tremendously over the years, and with good reason. When it can be shown that it's one of the best treatments for people who suffer from constant seizures, and it's prescribed by a licensed medical professional, who can object? Doctors constantly prescribe far worse medications, and if it stops someone from having seizures, or gives a chemotherapy patient pain relief and an appetite; and it's a naturally occurring plant, who the hell would be against that? Well... Kristi Noem for one, and Republicans in general. Hell, she vetoed a law allowing the growing and transportation of hemp in South Dakota. Her reasoning? "Cops won't be able to tell the difference between hemp and marijuana." Well, maybe they need better training. Or you just think the HP in South Dakota are farking idiots who don't know their assholes from their elbows. Either way, it was farking stupid.

And it also helped that they had prosecutors and law enforcement officers endorsing legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana as well. Because they've seen first hand how having a little bit of pot can completely fark up people's lives. Get scholarships taken away, unable to get a job or join the military. Knew a guy who got arrested for possession while he was in college. Had to go to jail for 30 days, and he missed so much class that he ended up dropping out. He wasn't selling (this guy would never sell his weed, share yes), just had some on him.

Level heads prevailed, and I'm absolutely amazed that it happened in South Dakota of all places. We'll see how Noem and her lackeys try to subvert the will of the voters, because it probably will happen. Even now, it doesn't look like the state is planning on actually issuing business owners a dispensary license; so even though an ounce or less is legal (well, on July 1st), we won't have businesses that are actually legally allowed to sell it. Kind of like the whole "tax stamp" issue that's been around, you can sell and possess marijuana as long as you have a tax stamp, but the government never actually issued tax stamps.

Back to the point: When I smoked pot, and it's been a good 16 years at least, I did tend to get very paranoid. I really liked it at first, but after two years or so, I found myself having anxiety attacks when I smoked, and being constantly worried. Later on I looked back on it, and I think the only reason I had those bouts of paranoia was that I was afraid of getting caught, going to jail, farking up my future, etc... It had nothing to do with the pot, all it did was make me calm down and make me think about my life. And if you're scared about getting caught and screwing up your life, or you're depressed about something, then pot will amplify that.

You know, kind of like alcohol does. Except pot doesn't destroy your liver. I mean, maybe all the cookies and twinkies and shiat you eat when you're high will, but the pot doesn't.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Wait until he finds out what alcohol, cigarettes, and firearms can do to a person!
Better ban those too.


No one ever drives drunk or shows up to work drunk.  Those issues are a result of marijuana only.

/ would you want your doctor to smoke a joint before performing surgery on you?
// hell no, and I'd want him drinking a glass of scotch before surgery even less
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only idiots are going to argue that marijuana is good for you.

The question should always be: Does prohibition yield better outcomes than legalization?

Given what we've seen with racially biased enforcement, massive prison populations and a for-profit prison industrial complex, erosion of civil rights in the name of fighting drug abuse, and the millions of lives we see ruined not by the drug but by the judicial system; I don't see how anyone can morally support further prohibition.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a person has underlying mental health issues, consumes massive quantities of weed on a regular basis, is at risk for developing substance abuse issues due to history of exposure in utero, AND is under the age of 25, then, yes, there is a risk of developing cannabis induced psychosis.  Control for the pre-natal exposure and underlying mental illness, and the risk drops significantly.  Restrict the availability to persons of legal age and the amount that can be purchased thru legal vendors, and the risk drops further.

We are still in the early stages of real, honest to God, research on the pros and cons of cannabis.  Something about it being a huge no-no until recently seemed to scare researchers.  Can't imagine why scientists were afraid of being incarcerated for studying.  Just as with everything else in life, there are good and bad effects to understand before proceeding.

When you have dealers on the street just looking to unload product for a fast buck, there is no incentive to tell some teen to get lost.  A licensed dealer with overhead to cover and a license to protect will be carding and kicking the sneaks, not to mention having quality standards.  Around here, the users take a chance on the synthetic junk or ditch weed that may be either potent or oregano.  Meanwhile, idjits in government gotta idjit.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: These people are stupid on purpose. All that is going to happen is his state loses out on a bunch of $$ when his constituents go across the border and buy weed.


No, the pols are just protecting the existing rackets, like moonshine.  Anyone can grow weed, and it doesn't require any processing once it's grown.  While Americans are allowed to make small batches of beer and spirits, it's just too time-consuming for most.  Smokers aren't going to grow, cure, and process their own tobacco.

My parents had a small farm in a dry county in KY.  If you knew the right people, a phone call would result in COPS delivering booze to your house.  The cops, the churches, and the politicians kept that county dry, because bootlegging was where the grift money came from.  Those 3 groups each got their share of the grift.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The marijuana has the opportunity to create psychosis in people and that could lead to a number of very bad outcomes as well, so those bad health effects happen when you".

That's the sign of an expert on cannabis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarien
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fark account name: I have no problem with legal weed, but he's not actually wrong on this.  "Regular cannabis use predicts an increased risk of schizophrenia, and the relationship persists after controlling for confounding variables."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC2424288/


I didn't read the link, but what you wrote there says "People who have schizophrenia are more likely to use cannabis."   Regular use predicts an increased risk.  Meaning if you have a regular user it is more likely that person has schizophrenia than the normal sampling.  That does not mean that if you use regularly you get schizophrenia, unless it says it elsewhere attached to that link.  So yes, he is indeed wrong, but thanks for scaring.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It doesn't create psychosis, but it can exacerbate existing schizophrenia. It's not as bad a what Spice/Bath Salts can do, but there is definitely an effect. This likely isn't directly due to the THC, but rather the effect of increasing dopamine levels.

That said, other "legal" drugs and alcohol can have far worse affects on existing conditions.

After some time with legal marijuana in my state, I can safely say the world won't fall apart just because you aren't sending people to prison for having the "devil weed" - and anybody who fails to understand that doesn't have a full grasp on reality.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fool might just be conflating cannabis with the meth that's so prevalent in his state.
 
kdub5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Albert911emt: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Being a politicianrepublicancauses extreme brain damage


\the truth

If you're a republican there's obviously nothing to damage


The Boobies was actually correct. I lean democrat, but truth truly is that politicians are either already brain dead or become so. On all sides. Republican, Democrat, Independent, "Tea party," and whatever else hopefuls label themselves as.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are a shiatload of studies that link Weed and psychosis "but it totally won't happen to ME because I don't want to believe it!"

Any Fark thread that comes from an article saying weed might just not be healthy always cracks me up.  The same people who scream "Trump doesn't listen to scientists!!11!!" are...not listening to scientists.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fark account name: I have no problem with legal weed, but he's not actually wrong on this. "Regular cannabis use predicts an increased risk of schizophrenia, and the relationship persists after controlling for confounding variables."


I thought the prevailing theory on this was that schizophrenia induced MJ use and not the other way around.  People with incipient schizophrenia tended to self-medicate with MJ because it moderated the symptoms in the early stages, while the symptoms were still mild.

One way or the other, schizophrenia is one of those mental illnesses that seems to have a strong heritability component, so if there's a history or apparent history of it in your family, maybe you want to avoid weed indulgence.  I know a lot of people who avoid alcohol because of a strong family history of alcoholism.

MJ isn't harmless.  Everything's a trade off.  But on the whole, it's probably less harmful in aggregate than alcohol or tobacco, and those are legal; and drug laws and incarceration bring a lot of harm of their own, which would exceed the harm to society that would be caused by legal marijuana.  Again, you could say the same thing about alcohol.  Look at the harm wrought by Prohibition.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kindms: Yes because marijuana cannot be found in states where it is illegal and people never showed up to work stoned before

some jobs being stoned is a requirement.

These people are stupid on purpose. All that is going to happen is his state loses out on a bunch of $$ when his constituents go across the border and buy weed.


True. I bought it illegally for 30 years.

fark account name: I have no problem with legal weed, but he's not actually wrong on this.  "Regular cannabis use predicts an increased risk of schizophrenia, and the relationship persists after controlling for confounding variables."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC2424288/


Also true. I have 2 cousins whose onset came after they were 20 years old. One was "very mild", so when he quit smoking dope and saw a Dr who knew what he was doing, well it seems like he's doing just fine. Meds and whatnot. The other one was very severe and he went untreated for.... 20 years? Still smokes like a chimney, but now has to take meds and lives in Gov't housing for folks like him. He's happy enough, I guess. But it farked him up good.
Like anything else, some things are okay for some people, and some are not.
I fully support full legalisation.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My recruiter asked me when the last time I smoked weed was. I said "About an hour ago".
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bu.bu..but, it's a gateway drug.

1) As is typical, these people can't put 2 and 2 together to figure out that the difference between MJ and booze is that I can buy booze at a grocery store, along with ice cream and tater chips. I'd have to go to an (illegal) drug dealer to buy MJ. He doesn't have ice cream or tater chips, but he might also have heroin or meth to sell me. If you sold MJ at Kroger's, maybe they wouldn't get hooked on meth.

2) How many meth and heroin addicts have ever had a beer/booze? Yeah, all of them. There ya go, gateway drug.

/ trying to spell it out for the sloooow witted
 
whitroth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I beat him to the ground with a hardbound copy of the 1945 LaGuardia report?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: There are a shiatload of studies that link Weed and psychosis "but it totally won't happen to ME because I don't want to believe it!"

Any Fark thread that comes from an article saying weed might just not be healthy always cracks me up.  The same people who scream "Trump doesn't listen to scientists!!11!!" are...not listening to scientists.


Anything that farks you up is probably not "good" for you.  Whoever put us on this blue marble intended for us to be forever miserable, so fark us.


/ Booze has never farked up anyone's life, so let's keep that legal.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fark account name: I have no problem with legal weed, but he's not actually wrong on this.  "Regular cannabis use predicts an increased risk of schizophrenia, and the relationship persists after controlling for confounding variables."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC2424288/


so don't let young kids use it?  ok.  Who or what state is advocating that 14yr olds should be using it?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did you hear what happened to Becky?

memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: When you have dealers on the street just looking to unload product for a fast buck, there is no incentive to tell some teen to get lost.


I would buy weed in college because they wouldn't card me.  It was a pain to acquire alcohol though being under 21 in dorms.  Most 21+ year olds lived off campus
 
HairBolus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
> The Nebraska Supreme Court blocked medical marijuana from being on the ballot this year.

I seems the court blocked the initiative under the "single subject" rule - an initiative can't combine a bunch of different things.

The proposal would have made medical marijuana legal but said it couldn't be consumed in automobiles, and those are two separate thing.

https://journalstar.com/news/state-an​d​-regional/govt-and-politics/nebraska-s​upreme-court-bars-medical-marijuana-qu​estion-from-november-ballot/article_7d​64f62c-7887-517d-931f-36046281708c.htm​l
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Farkin' Nebraska legalized cannabis? Damn, drugs really did win the war on drugs! Suck it, DARE!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nah, he's just on the take.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to smoke pot. But I had to stop. The handles kept poking me in the eyes.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Refer madness, huh?  To whom?

JesseL: Only idiots are going to argue that marijuana is good for you.

The question should always be: Does prohibition yield better outcomes than legalization?

Given what we've seen with racially biased enforcement, massive prison populations and a for-profit prison industrial complex,


Stop right there.  Would you like to tell us how many people are in prison in the US for weed convictions alone?

fark account name: I have no problem with legal weed, but he's not actually wrong on this.  "Regular cannabis use predicts an increased risk of schizophrenia, and the relationship persists after controlling for confounding variables."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC2424288/


I *do* have a problem with legal weed.  And that's not the only source that posits a link between weed use and psychosis.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC3927252/

"Cannabis is involved in approximately 50% of psychosis, schizophrenia, and schizophreniform psychosis cases.[1,2,3,4,5]"

geekbikerskum:

MJ isn't harmless.  Everything's a trade off.  But on the whole, it's probably less harmful in aggregate than alcohol or tobacco, and those are legal;

There lies behind your argument an assumption that weed is or can be a replacement for either or both of the other two substances.  The assumption isn't valid.
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fark account name: I have no problem with legal weed, but he's not actually wrong on this.  "Regular cannabis use predicts an increased risk of schizophrenia, and the relationship persists after controlling for confounding variables."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC2424288/


Being my girlfriend also increases the chance of someone being a psycho biatch but hey it's a free country.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You should see what's happened to Canada since legalization. EVERYONE is stoned all the time. Infrastructure is failing, crime is skyrocketing, and I can't remember the third thing.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.