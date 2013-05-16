 Skip to content
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a bunch of pricks.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... if you're brave enough.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at that picture hurt
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cyclist? Those poor cacti
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe if he jumps back in the cactus the ones stuck to him will stick to the plant and come off him?

also, if you ever find yourself in cactus country, keep a large comb with you, just in case.
 
BadJazz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, no!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now with a quote from the cactus, here's Cactus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self, if I'm going to crash into a cactus patch, do my best to avoid getting an entire cactus stuck to my ass.

Imagine being in that much pain but being unable to sit down and gather yourself.

/pass the morphine n' ketamine please
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some Wile E Coyote type shiat there
 
Yulian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albertmdh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some pedalphiles get what they deserve.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Janet, is this Eleanor's file or another cactus?"
"It's definitely Eleanor's file."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cholla. That cactus is extra nasty. The barbs face inward so when you pull them out you are ripping the skin even more. This looks absolutely awful!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: That's some Wile E Coyote type shiat there


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you bet, this poor guy never rides trails near cactus again. And hej is 110% correct, just seeing that poor dude hurts.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.
Could be Murder Hornets.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  That's just.... ow.  And all because he hit a pothole at speed....
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: What a bunch of pricks.


They're definitely a thorn in his side.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This happened a week or two ago.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Now with a quote from the cactus, here's Cactus.

[Fark user image image 425x284]


Cactus response? More like

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As someone with cactus spines embedded under the skin of my left thumb as I type, I'm getting a kick....

/occupational hazard
//still better than a desk job
///3
 
Yaw String
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess I'm a bad person for rooting for the cactaceae.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And then cyclists wonder why I like my car...

Now I have a photo to show them why.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Get a car loser.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OUCH!!!!
 
