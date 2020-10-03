 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Texas becomes the first state to exceed *puts pinky to facemask* one million Covid-19 cases   (axios.com) divider line
49
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 4:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not cool.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement officials had "prepared allocation plans to swiftly distribute medicines and vaccines that are now becoming available to treat COVID-19."

The vaccine that even if it is working at 90% now and they went balls to the wall producing the vast majority of people will not see it until this time next year
/stay safe America your leadership is either inept or out to kill you
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas leadership started reopening as soon as they heard browns and blacks were mostly affected.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Texas leadership started reopening as soon as they heard browns and blacks were mostly affected.


If this disease predominantly affected middle age white men, we'd be in lockdowns living on UBI.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Texas leadership started reopening as soon as they heard browns and blacks were mostly affected.


I have posted before that my cousin who is an public health nurse here in L.A. was bummed out when they press started reporting that.  She knew, she knew.  As born_yesterday says in the post below, if this disease were affecting white men, this whole pandemic would have been handled differently.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great job mister abbott.
What an amazing job.
The baby Jesus must love you, abbott.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vents at night are breathing right (clap, clap, clap, clap) deep in the lungs of Texans!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TX leadership is busy looking for voter fraud, despite the fact that the GOP won the state.  Meanwhile, the morgue trucks keep queuing in El Paso.

Honestly, El Paso would be better off breaking off and taking Big Bend with them.  Beautiful country, but unless you're redder than red in the panhandle, GOP leadership could GAF about anything west of Kerrville.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Texas stayed red this election, can we now have a pandemic response, please?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When reached for comment about anything different they would would have done in response to the ongoing pandemic, GOP leaders responded "less"
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did Abbott kill and infect all of those people?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE STARS AT NIGHT ARE BIG AND BRIGHT

*cough cough cough cough*

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get used to it, folks. We're approaching the point where linear growth becomes exponential growth for many states, and once that happens we're screwed, blued, and tattooed. You won't see a vaccine that's readily available to the general population until at least June, 2021, and more likely much later than that. You know what you need to do while you wait for a vaccine.

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... not Rhode Island?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dumb Star State
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houstonian here (technically MoCity, but close enough). Mom was diagnosed with ovarian cancer a month ago. Wife and I work in med center so we've been really careful, but now I'm worried about mom. We haven't seen friends in months and refuse to go to any gatherings. It sucks, but I'm sure as shiat not gonna hurt my family with any recklessness.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Get used to it, folks. We're approaching the point where linear growth becomes exponential growth for many states, and once that happens we're screwed, blued, and tattooed. You won't see a vaccine that's readily available to the general population until at least June, 2021, and more likely much later than that. You know what you need to do while you wait for a vaccine.

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.


Whelp... we just might experience the Fermi-Paradox solution after all if this is what we need to rely on.

How many states are castrating their own ability to respond when the next one hits... but is far more deadly?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, Austin. You can still keep it weird with a mask on.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the pandemic isn't over just because you're over it
Youtube _2tScZLArsM
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still can't get more than 50% of these miserable prairie dog fuxking idiots to wear masks in public. My every grocery shopping trip is a nightmare of wondering "will that be the moron that murders me with their breath?" My wife hates making the supply runs with me because my anger has now started spilling out as I use bile and sarcasm to try and shame these worthless maggots into doing the right thing.

I've said it before and I will say it again: I wish this plague were more lethal to the people who refuse to mask up and only to them.Wouldn't it be nice if the dose really did make the poison?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving to Houston next month, so getting a kick, etc.

I either risk becoming homeless in Vegas where there are no jobs, or risk death in Texas where I can find employment. Gonna have to go high stakes and ante up with my life to try and survive.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theToadMan: What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement officials had "prepared allocation plans to swiftly distribute medicines and vaccines that are now becoming available to treat COVID-19."

The vaccine that even if it is working at 90% now and they went balls to the wall producing the vast majority of people will not see it until this time next year
/stay safe America your leadership is either inept or out to kill you


Republicans know they can tell their followers anything. They will be believed, and when it doesn't happen, they will blame the democrats.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Moving to Houston next month, so getting a kick, etc.

I either risk becoming homeless in Vegas where there are no jobs, or risk death in Texas where I can find employment. Gonna have to go high stakes and ante up with my life to try and survive.


Come to Dallas. Better job market, and fewer idiots (though still shiatLOADS)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Couldn't happen to nicer people.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Moving to Houston next month, so getting a kick, etc.

I either risk becoming homeless in Vegas where there are no jobs, or risk death in Texas where I can find employment. Gonna have to go high stakes and ante up with my life to try and survive.


Be careful in Houston. It's miserable outdoors half of the year and there is delicious Mexican food everywhere. You'll probably survive the remains of COVID, but heart disease isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They had a choice and the voted for more virus death and suffering.
You can't help people who don't want help.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For 6 states, it would be impossible to reach one million cases.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkfaceMcGee [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I seem to remember a lot of gloating coming from Texas in the spring towards my home state of NY about our case load versus theirs. I also remember telling these folks "just wait".

A lot of my friends and co-workers are from Texas, and the truth is there is no good reason why we as a country or society should be here. I guess what I'm saying is this is a bittersweet victory, and I wish I screenshotted those conversations because the us versus them bullshiat in this country has to stop.

/where trump goes, idiocy follow
//trump lies, people die
///tots and pears
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: theToadMan: What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement officials had "prepared allocation plans to swiftly distribute medicines and vaccines that are now becoming available to treat COVID-19."

The vaccine that even if it is working at 90% now and they went balls to the wall producing the vast majority of people will not see it until this time next year
/stay safe America your leadership is either inept or out to kill you

Republicans know they can tell their followers anything. They will be believed, and when it doesn't happen, they will blame the democrats.



Fine.  Blame democrats, but just farking DO something.  Republicans were going to blame everything on Democrats anyways, so let us just skip to that part of the farce and institute real control measures.  OK.  Heck, You can all blame ME.  I did it, all the things, it was me that made it as part of the Plandemic to try to hurt Donald Trump because I'm a terrible liberal and I sent out billions of defective masks in the summer and now I have my global disaster and Trump didn't get elected.  Now I got rid of all the defective masks and now they're all perfect and if you wear them for the next two months I promise to turn the virus off with my kill switch.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My Mother and Grandmother called me today asking if I would be over for thanksgiving and Christmas. 

I told them that there is still a pandemic going on, and that over 1400 people died yesterday.

The reply, "Oh they were all over 90 anyway, its not worse than the flu"


This is what's in the entryway to my Grandmothers house, my Mother made it for her. 

Why yes that is a real Trumpy Bear.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


And this is the bathroom
scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Above the Toilet
scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


In front of the Toilet 
scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


I haven't been back in over two years now. 

My Reply this morning.
"No, no I don't think I will" -Old Captain America From Avengers Endgame Meme Format
Youtube 1bkTxRPdr1M
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
California had a head start and has a much larger population.  Way to go Texas!

So which party governs more responsibly again?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As the sage has said: "Fark them texans"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Numbers without context

.2%
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: My Mother and Grandmother called me today asking if I would be over for thanksgiving and Christmas. 

I told them that there is still a pandemic going on, and that over 1400 people died yesterday.

The reply, "Oh they were all over 90 anyway, its not worse than the flu"


This is what's in the entryway to my Grandmothers house, my Mother made it for her. 

Why yes that is a real Trumpy Bear.
[i.imgur.com image 850x1133][scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

And this is the bathroom
[scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

Above the Toilet
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

In front of the Toilet 
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

I haven't been back in over two years now. 

My Reply this morning.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1bkTxRPd​r1M?start=4]


As a non-American it boggles the mind that people are like this for a politician. At the end of the day they are public employees yet Americans treat them like gods it's incredible
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: theToadMan: What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement officials had "prepared allocation plans to swiftly distribute medicines and vaccines that are now becoming available to treat COVID-19."

The vaccine that even if it is working at 90% now and they went balls to the wall producing the vast majority of people will not see it until this time next year
/stay safe America your leadership is either inept or out to kill you

Republicans know they can tell their followers anything. They will be believed, and when it doesn't happen, they will blame the democrats.


If only Republicans were competent... then the no skill always fail Democrats wouldnt always be able to always make the Republican policies / promises fail so much...
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: My Mother and Grandmother called me today asking if I would be over for thanksgiving and Christmas. 

I told them that there is still a pandemic going on, and that over 1400 people died yesterday.

The reply, "Oh they were all over 90 anyway, its not worse than the flu"


This is what's in the entryway to my Grandmothers house, my Mother made it for her. 


I haven't been back in over two years now.



Damn, I am really sorry. But you are doing the right thing.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Numbers without context

.2%


Numbers with context. Roughly 60k people. That seem reasonable?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: My Mother and Grandmother called me today asking if I would be over for thanksgiving and Christmas. 

I told them that there is still a pandemic going on, and that over 1400 people died yesterday.

The reply, "Oh they were all over 90 anyway, its not worse than the flu"


This is what's in the entryway to my Grandmothers house, my Mother made it for her. 

Why yes that is a real Trumpy Bear.
[i.imgur.com image 850x1133][scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

And this is the bathroom
[scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

Above the Toilet
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

In front of the Toilet 
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

I haven't been back in over two years now. 

My Reply this morning.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1bkTxRPd​r1M?start=4]


I think your granny may be hella racist.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: My Mother and Grandmother called me today asking if I would be over for thanksgiving and Christmas. 

I told them that there is still a pandemic going on, and that over 1400 people died yesterday.

The reply, "Oh they were all over 90 anyway, its not worse than the flu"


This is what's in the entryway to my Grandmothers house, my Mother made it for her. 

Why yes that is a real Trumpy Bear.
[i.imgur.com image 850x1133][scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

And this is the bathroom
[scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

Above the Toilet
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

In front of the Toilet 
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

I haven't been back in over two years now. 

My Reply this morning.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1bkTxRPd​r1M?start=4]


Isn't anything in their house about - ya know - THEIR LIVES?  That all just looks like staged rooms of "cartoonishly crazy can't be real caricature of trumperdom".

Also peeing in someone's mouth?  That's fine?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arleth: fark'emfeed'emfish: Numbers without context

.2%

Numbers with context. Roughly 60k people. That seem reasonable?


Number without context: 60
Number with context: farkemfeedemfish's IQ.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Claude Ballse: Moving to Houston next month, so getting a kick, etc.

I either risk becoming homeless in Vegas where there are no jobs, or risk death in Texas where I can find employment. Gonna have to go high stakes and ante up with my life to try and survive.

Be careful in Houston. It's miserable outdoors half of the year and there is delicious Mexican food everywhere. You'll probably survive the remains of COVID, but heart disease isn't going anywhere anytime soon.


This is highly accurate.

Also don't move to The Heights, I hear Katy is nice.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: My Mother and Grandmother called me today asking if I would be over for thanksgiving and Christmas. 

I told them that there is still a pandemic going on, and that over 1400 people died yesterday.

The reply, "Oh they were all over 90 anyway, its not worse than the flu"


This is what's in the entryway to my Grandmothers house, my Mother made it for her. 

Why yes that is a real Trumpy Bear.
[i.imgur.com image 850x1133][scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

And this is the bathroom
[scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

Above the Toilet
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

In front of the Toilet 
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

I haven't been back in over two years now. 

My Reply this morning.
[YouTube video: "No, no I don't think I will" -Old Captain America From Avengers Endgame Meme Format]


Is that a donald trump brand hitachi magic wand?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theToadMan: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: My Mother and Grandmother called me today asking if I would be over for thanksgiving and Christmas. 

I told them that there is still a pandemic going on, and that over 1400 people died yesterday.

The reply, "Oh they were all over 90 anyway, its not worse than the flu"


This is what's in the entryway to my Grandmothers house, my Mother made it for her. 

Why yes that is a real Trumpy Bear.
[i.imgur.com image 850x1133][scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

And this is the bathroom
[scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

Above the Toilet
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

In front of the Toilet 
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

I haven't been back in over two years now. 

My Reply this morning.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1bkTxRPd​r1M?start=4]

As a non-American it boggles the mind that people are like this for a politician. At the end of the day they are public employees yet Americans treat them like gods it's incredible


Not usually though
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
theToadMan:
As a non-American it boggles the mind that people are like this for a politician. At the end of the day they are public employees yet Americans treat them like gods it's incredible

I would say it's primarily only (some) Republicans who do that.
Obama seems like a nice guy, but I sure wouldn't treat him like a god, and I would have a bit of criticism for how he did his job as well (the only legit criticism I ever saw for him, came from non-Republicans). Very cool that he was the first black president, and that he did a relatively good job, but I'm not building a shrine to the guy.
Even AOC seems to be doing a very good job and is very inspirational, smart, and all that, but she's just a regular person.
Even more bizarrely, not a single person like this thought Trump was a great guy (or even liked him at all), before the primaries. When he was conning people in business and hosting his reality show, they all thought he was either a sack of crap, or an amusing clown.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Moving to Houston next month, so getting a kick, etc.

I either risk becoming homeless in Vegas where there are no jobs, or risk death in Texas where I can find employment. Gonna have to go high stakes and ante up with my life to try and survive.


Where are you moving to - general area?

Besides restaurants, the mask-wearing seems pretty thorough.  And we have pretty robust delivery for just about anything.

Also, look up Brother's produce - you can order on-line and have good quality produce at your door just about anywhere in the city.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Is that a donald trump brand hitachi magic wand?

Nah, just a Trump Pen.

Prank Call of Cthulhu:

I think your granny may be hella racist.

Which surprised me, but I think Fox is to blame, or at least go her and my mother both to scream the quiet parts loud.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

theToadMan: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: My Mother and Grandmother called me today asking if I would be over for thanksgiving and Christmas. 

I told them that there is still a pandemic going on, and that over 1400 people died yesterday.

The reply, "Oh they were all over 90 anyway, its not worse than the flu"


This is what's in the entryway to my Grandmothers house, my Mother made it for her. 

Why yes that is a real Trumpy Bear.
[i.imgur.com image 850x1133][scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

And this is the bathroom
[scontent-mia3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

Above the Toilet
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

In front of the Toilet 
[scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

I haven't been back in over two years now. 

My Reply this morning.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1bkTxRPd​r1M?start=4]

As a non-American it boggles the mind that people are like this for a politician. At the end of the day they are public employees yet Americans treat them like gods it's incredible


It blows my mind that there are "Trump Shops"

Since your not american, I'll explain those to you, They are year round, road side stands, and shops in like a strip mall that sell Trump Merchandise....

You see a ton of them in my area, taking up space in nearly abandoned strip malls, or stores that closed down a few years ago and haven't had a renter until the trump shop moved in. 

Imagine what the GOP would be screaming if there had ever been Obama Shops.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


bucks-news.comView Full Size


inforum.comView Full Size
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


wadenapj.comView Full Size


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent-mia3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.