(History Daily)   Colorized photos from the past. The more things change, the more they stay the same   (historydaily.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slide show. Pass.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Slide show. Pass.



Pass on pulchritude?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a mishmash of random stuff from Reddit, go direct to one of the best historical colorizers right now, Marina Amaral.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of those were done by Marina Amral and only credited to Reddit.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: That is a mishmash of random stuff from Reddit, go direct to one of the best historical colorizers right now, Marina Amaral.
[Fark user image 850x563]


Well at least someone is capable of spelling her name correctly.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Slide show. Pass.


this.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: That is a mishmash of random stuff from Reddit, go direct to one of the best historical colorizers right now, Marina Amaral.
[Fark user image 850x563]


Hell of a lot better eye for color than most of the colorized stuff I see.  Not bad at all.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, did you get a cut of all the ad revenue on that worthless slideshow? I'd hate to think you're doing that work for free.
 
KB202
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Take it with a grain of salt. Colonists take their best educated guesses, but they are still guesses. More than a few colorized photos have been proved incorrect when original costumes, catalogs, and diaries have been found. And skin tone is almost never reliable.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only thing better than a slideshow is a surprise slideshow that doesn't even tell you how many slides you're gonna have to click through to finish. What an amazing find, subby!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This was green lighted lol
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202: Take it with a grain of salt. Colonists take their best educated guesses, but they are still guesses. More than a few colorized photos have been proved incorrect when original costumes, catalogs, and diaries have been found. And skin tone is almost never reliable.


This. Saying they tell us something new about the past is a stretch. Beautiful works, though.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
historydaily.orgView Full Size


"Wear a mask or go to jail"
California, 1918
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They were so young.

historydaily.orgView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

orbister: They were so young.

[historydaily.org image 640x800]


THIS.

So many people think WWII was fought by John Wayne and Ronald Reagan. No, it was mainly kids just out of high school (if that) who had no idea what they were getting into.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I see your colourized photos from the past, and raise you actual colour images from the past times two!

First up, Russian photographer to the Tsar, Prokudin-Gorskii -- his process involved taking exposures through specific coloured filters, then printing slides from the plates, which were combined and a light shone through. This results in remarkable, jewel-like colours. My favourite is the portrait of the Emir of Bukhara:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.loc.gov/pictures/search/?​s​t=grid&co=prok

Next up, autochromes! This is a different process using potato flour. The French zillionaire Albert Kahn thought it'd be awesome to make a photographic archive of the world, and sent people all over the place. The colours are much less vivid than Prokudin-Gorskii's process, but they were, I think, faster and cheaper. Can't recall, now -- I have book collections of both, but I've forgotten the real details.

You can find a bunch of archives for this, just search Albert Kahn Archives of the Planet.

Senegalese troops in Alsace:

Fark user imageView Full Size


http://collections.albert-kahn.hauts-​d​e-seine.fr/ <-- this one has many autochromes, but they're not great quality
https://culturepics.org/on-this-day/i​n​dex.php?day=22&month=06&year=1917 <-- not exclusively Kahn  autochromes, but the images are bigger and nicer

One of my favourite Prokudin-Gorski images is of some students, and they might be right out of a Persian book painting. :D
 
Slypork
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KB202: Take it with a grain of salt. Colonists take their best educated guesses, but they are still guesses. More than a few colorized photos have been proved incorrect when original costumes, catalogs, and diaries have been found. And skin tone is almost never reliable.


Lots of colonists had problems with skin tone.
 
huntercr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [historydaily.org image 800x566]

"Wear a mask or go to jail"
California, 1918


Good to know that even back then the key research proving the nasal cavity is connected to the lungs has not yet been accepted.

/yeah yeah I know, it's not exactly the same... and she's probably dead either way at this point
//actually that's kind of gotten me all existential from thinking that.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Replace the high-waist trousers and they could pass the street test in 2020.

historydaily.orgView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

orbister: They were so young.

[historydaily.org image 640x800]


On both sides:

16 year old German soldier crying after being captured by the Allies, 1945

historydaily.orgView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice legs, but she's working at a circus; so I have to wonder, what abnormally is not pictured?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [historydaily.org image 800x566]

"Wear a mask or go to jail"
California, 1918


And even then, there always had to be one jackass with their nose hangout of their mask.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: This was green lighted lol


Keep downvoting!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.