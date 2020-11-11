 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Remember that murder hornet nest they found and destroyed in Washington State? Turns out it contained more queens than a Christopher Street Day parade in New York   (king5.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be here all week!

Tip your waitress and try the veal.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they having the time of their life?
 
I want that sauce Morty! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Were they having the time of their life?


And they never felt this way before.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
murderwhore.net is my online honeypot-trap-for-hire website. We accept bitcoin.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well say goodbye to bees. And billions in crops in the next few years.
 
shaggai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two snaps in a "z" formation!
Z Formation
Youtube gxtDvHFc8h8
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Well say goodbye to bees. And billions in crops in the next few years.


I certainly hope this isn't the case, and that winter tamps down on them enough to locate all the new nests. Normally people don't listen to my histrionics, but murder hornets could end up being worse than covid if we follow along the same path by blithely ignoring the problem until it stings someone. Thankfully, it's not a federal issue so hopefully someone competent can get some real work done.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've seen this movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Have all the Joint Chiefs stream a zoom meeting discussing the nuclear option on Washington. We have to get the problem under control, and it seems that conventional means aren't working.  Maybe the threat of the US military nuking washington will send millions of washingtonians out into the woods to hunt down the murder hornets and solve the problem before atomic fusion is required.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Murder Hornets only have one natural enemy in the US:

ordfrontforlag.seView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I need to run "The Chamax Plague" again......
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usafdave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From Yas Kweens to NOPE Queens in a single headline? Well played, Submitter.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

What a drag parade might look like....

/applause
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many drones did they find? No sexy times no new nests. Next summer will he the turning point in eliminating this menace.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It could be worse
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What ever happened to the Africanized killer bee?  Are they all down at the Seattle cuddle puddle?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well maybe washington should burn down their forests to the ground.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: What ever happened to the Africanized killer bee?  Are they all down at the Seattle cuddle puddle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
