(Some Guy)   Great news everybody it looks like cruise ships are starting to sail again and we're all going to be able to once more take to the high seas and oh, damn, there's the first passenger with COVID   (cruisecritic.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youre not getting me on one of those floating crime scenes.
 
GansoBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are people so incredibly stupid?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruise ships were a filthy petri dish BEFORE the pandemic.

NO THANKS.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GansoBomb: How are people so incredibly stupid?


When you have lived a whole life with zero life changing mistakes, and no meaningful resistance to your actions, and a complete disregard for anyone but yourself, intelligence is a dump stat.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GansoBomb: How are people so incredibly stupid?


The are so over the pandemic so its over. 

Spoilers: The Pandemic isn't over just because they are over it. 

https://youtu.be/_2tScZLArsM
the pandemic isn't over just because you're over it
Youtube _2tScZLArsM
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passengers were required to take a COVID-19 test at home before flying to the island and test negative within 72 hours of travel. They then were given another PCR test by the cruise line's ship doctor at the dock before boarding.

That's about as good as you can get for trying to keep the ship Rona free and it still didn't work.  Any notion that cruises should be coming back before widespread vaccinations is stupid.  They also shouldn't come back at all since they are a giant middle finger to the environment but profits must be made.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more you try to rush things back to "normal", the longer you'll have to wait to actually go back to normal. How do people not understand this yet?

How many times do you touch a hot farking stove before you learn not to do that shiat?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: GansoBomb: How are people so incredibly stupid?

When you have lived a whole life with zero life changing mistakes, and no meaningful resistance to your actions, and a complete disregard for anyone but yourself, intelligence is a dump stat.


Wow..... concise.

and THIS.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GansoBomb: How are people so incredibly stupid?


How dumb is the average person you interact with?

Now realize half are dumber.  Many intact are so dumb they have tricked themselves into the fact they are smart... cause only they are smart enough to trick themselves.

The smart ones found it was easier to play dumb.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 480x360]


Isaac, did my coronavirus test come back yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What could be more fun than getting diarrhea on a boat with hundreds of people?
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Capitalism will ensure that COVID will never go away. Every single halting re-opening plan that turns into a superspreader event was motivated by lust of profit.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JRoo: What could be more fun than getting diarrhea on a boat with hundreds of people?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 591x422]


She looks like what would happen if you fed Helen Mirren nothing but AA batteries for six months.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Celebrity Cruises will now star-
Tom Hanks
John Elway
Prince William
Nick Saban
Ronaldo
Cam Newton
Hugh Grant
And coming in 2021-
Donald Trump and his Ex-Wife
 
bubbadave1056 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"In a controversial decision that might actually keep cases down, SeaDream Yacht Club began requiring passengers and crew to wear masks only on Monday night."

Seems as if they converted it to a nudist cruise, too.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GansoBomb: How are people so incredibly stupid?


Fark user imageView Full Size

This is exactly how people are so stupid.  It's called "The Almighty Dollar" for a good reason.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Call me when legitimate vacation opportunities are available.
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Come on people.  How are they supposed to test their new protocols without someone positive for COVID?  This is testing 101!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Celebrity Cruises will now star-
Tom Hanks
John Elway
Prince William
Nick Saban
Ronaldo
Cam Newton
Hugh Grant
And coming in 2021-
Donald Trump and his Ex-Wife


I could see a Donald cruise. And since he'll be single, for an extra $100K, he'll sleep with you.

He'll make appearances at Sturgis, NRA conventions, Klan rallies. Wait until you see HIS soup buckets: Bigly Better Broth.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JRoo: What could be more fun than getting diarrhea on a boat with hundreds of people?


Rule 34
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh Princess Carnival, Luke will save you.

Narrator: But Luke was already sick with the Rona.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Capitalism will ensure that COVID will never go away. Every single halting re-opening plan that turns into a superspreader event was motivated by lust of profit.


...but then again...

Capitalism will ensure that COVID will never go away. Every single halting re-opening plan that turns into a superspreader event will reinforce our captivity until vaccines are mass-produced and distributed ar least twice a year.
 
patrick767
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark it, if you're stupid enough to get on a cruise ship right now, enjoy your 'rona.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Until now we have felt completely safe."

And that's why morons keep not taking any of this seriously, don't take basic precautions, and millions upon millions have gotten infected -- It only happens to other people! We wash our hands from time to time so we can't possible get covid.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The more you try to rush things back to "normal", the longer you'll have to wait to actually go back to normal. How do people not understand this yet?

How many times do you touch a hot farking stove before you learn not to do that shiat?


For the vast, overwhelming majority of people covid is a pretty normal disease, like a cold.  If you're elderly or have underlying conditions, cruise probably isn't a great idea.

I think only on fark is a covid diagnosis pretty much a death sentence
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Were the norovirus or dysentary cruises not available?
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The more you try to rush things back to "normal", the longer you'll have to wait to actually go back to normal. How do people not understand this yet?

How many times do you touch a hot farking stove before you learn not to do that shiat?

For the vast, overwhelming majority of people covid is a pretty normal disease, like a cold.  If you're elderly or have underlying conditions, cruise probably isn't a great idea.

I think only on fark is a covid diagnosis pretty much a death sentence


When was the last time a US hospital was overwhelmed by cases of the common cold and had to turn away ambulances?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The more you try to rush things back to "normal", the longer you'll have to wait to actually go back to normal. How do people not understand this yet?

How many times do you touch a hot farking stove before you learn not to do that shiat?

For the vast, overwhelming majority of people covid is a pretty normal disease, like a cold.  If you're elderly or have underlying conditions, cruise probably isn't a great idea.

I think only on fark is a covid diagnosis pretty much a death sentence


Do you believe the earth is flat too? Sit down.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: GansoBomb: How are people so incredibly stupid?

The are so over the pandemic so its over. 

Spoilers: The Pandemic isn't over just because they are over it. 

https://youtu.be/_2tScZLArsM
[YouTube video: the pandemic isn't over just because you're over it]


Add a beat to that, stretch it out to 3 minutes and you have a hit.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: If you're elderly or have underlying conditions, cruise probably isn't a great idea.


That's 90 percent of the people who go on cruise ships.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like a popular port of call

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The more you try to rush things back to "normal", the longer you'll have to wait to actually go back to normal. How do people not understand this yet?

How many times do you touch a hot farking stove before you learn not to do that shiat?

For the vast, overwhelming majority of people covid is a pretty normal disease, like a cold.  If you're elderly or have underlying conditions, cruise probably isn't a great idea.

I think only on fark is a covid diagnosis pretty much a death sentence


Stop lying.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dark brew: Passengers were required to take a COVID-19 test at home before flying to the island and test negative within 72 hours of travel. They then were given another PCR test by the cruise line's ship doctor at the dock before boarding.

That's about as good as you can get for trying to keep the ship Rona free and it still didn't work.  Any notion that cruises should be coming back before widespread vaccinations is stupid.  They also shouldn't come back at all since they are a giant middle finger to the environment but profits must be made.


You know what else is a giant middle finger to the environment? Humans.

One point for the 'rona.
 
