(NYPost) Rockerfellering around the 2020 Christmas tree at the coronavirus no party hop (nypost.com)
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby are you OK? What's your location, EMT's are ready to give aid
 
DrEMHmrk2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Subby are you OK? What's your location, EMT's are ready to give aid


He gumdropped his ice skating Christmas yule season, obviously.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, that's a waste of a tree. The rink's probably not going to be open. The restaurants are closed. I guarantee if tourists are allowed into the lighting ceremony, they're going to spread the virus throughout the country. Humbug.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is that headline supposed to be a play on "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"? Cause if it is, it sucks ass
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kinda strange; no Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has ever come from New Guinea.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/penis gourd
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NYC has a lot of people in it, but that's nothing compared to the crush of people around Rockefeller Center during a normal Christmas season. One year I chose to go there during Christmas, and it was mayhem. There was just way too many people, and I became too nervous in that crowd. A friend of mine who worked in Rockefeller Center said that during the holidays, she didn't even bother going outside for lunch, as the mob was intolerable.

The one good part is that in the middle of the winter at night, there is no line to go to the top of the Empire State Building. I lucked out because that week in December 2015, the weather was spring like.
 
