(Fox News)   Charleston's airport evacuated due to suspicious package. Local officials say it was labeled as barbecue but no mustard could be detected in the sauce   (foxnews.com) divider line
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just cleared this I think because they're letting us board to go to CHS...not sure what it ultimately was though
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon further update it was a book, but you can understand the locals' fears over something they haven't seen before and don't understand.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whippersnapper: They just cleared this I think because they're letting us board to go to CHS...not sure what it ultimately was though


A Hunter Biden laptop.  Nothing to worry about.  They find them everywhere.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Applegate - Green Leaf
Youtube AjFrHNVeBbU
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: whippersnapper: They just cleared this I think because they're letting us board to go to CHS...not sure what it ultimately was though

A Hunter Biden laptop.  Nothing to worry about.  They find them everywhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a dildo.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parts of coastal SC still grasp the conceptbof vinegar-based, as-the-gods-intended BBQ.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All six people scheduled to fly today were quite upset about the impact to their schedule.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doop - Doop Charleston dance Top of the Pops live
Youtube Oy3HpHLoqvk
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a smoked turkey, you idiot!"

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doop Doop Top of the Pops 1994
Youtube SndincLyXyI
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Parts of coastal SC still grasp the conceptbof vinegar-based, as-the-gods-intended BBQ.


That's the only Carolina style I acknowledge but a quick internet search showed that some people anger the BBQ gods.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The ingredients of barbeque sauce:  whatever I have in my refrigerator or cupboards in the way of condiments, spices and herbs.

It's different every time because I have no set ingregients or proportions, but it's still better than store-bought sauce, even when I use that.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What does mustard have to do with BBQ? Yikes, guys.

/Stl
//smokers older than me
///molasses
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wish they would stop calling stuff outside of Texas "BBQ".
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That package might contain ballots of people from Georgia who voted for Trump.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was friends with a Navy cook back in the day.   I was surprised to learn that BBQ sauce was mostly catsup and mustard.
/yes, I spell catsup the correct way
//I'm old
/// get off my nuts
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
vinegar based or death.  heathens.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I went to Rodney Scott's BBQ when I was in Charleston. Top quality.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Parts of coastal SC still grasp the conceptbof vinegar-based, as-the-gods-intended BBQ.


Random Anonymous Blackmail: UNC_Samurai: Parts of coastal SC still grasp the conceptbof vinegar-based, as-the-gods-intended BBQ.

That's the only Carolina style I acknowledge but a quick internet search showed that some people anger the BBQ gods.


IbiEvacua: What does mustard have to do with BBQ? Yikes, guys.

/Stl
//smokers older than me
///molasses


dothemath: I wish they would stop calling stuff outside of Texas "BBQ".


asciibaron: vinegar based or death.  heathens.


The BBQ Song - Rhett & Link
Youtube 6ubTQfr_tyY
 
xalres
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Am I a weirdo because I'd rather eat the meat with just the dry rub on it? I don't mind mustard or vinegar based sauces, but 'round these parts all the restaurants have that sickly sweet raisin paste and corn syrup crap.
 
Stibium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wish they would stop calling stuff outside of Texas "BBQ".


Granted my sample size isn't exceptionally large, but I don't think you can call boiled meat 'BBQ' just because it's done in Texas.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stibium: dothemath: I wish they would stop calling stuff outside of Texas "BBQ".

Granted my sample size isn't exceptionally large, but I don't think you can call boiled meat 'BBQ' just because it's done in Texas.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That look boiled to you, son?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xalres: Am I a weirdo because I'd rather eat the meat with just the dry rub on it? I don't mind mustard or vinegar based sauces, but 'round these parts all the restaurants have that sickly sweet raisin paste and corn syrup crap.


Sound like you live in a place where "yankees" live.

*checks profile*

Great Scott! It's worse than I thought.

To level set, tri-tip is not what we are talking about here.
 
