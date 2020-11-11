 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Young British daredevil strips NAKED while swinging off a 660ft crane high above Benidorm without a rope. No word yet if he was hanging well or British hung   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for his family and friends.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and by 'daredevil' you mean 'drunken lout on holiday', you know, the kind of brits that go to benidorm
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the type of youthful enthusiasm Ive really come to hate in my 40's.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sweet merciful Jesus!

Honey, you are not going to believe what these birds just did to the windshield!!!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"he"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He apparently does things like this a lot. I expect a rather splattery follow-up story about this kid in the next couple years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's irresponsible to even report on this. People die trying to do this crap. It shouldn't be presented as a funny, quirky thing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good lord.
 
mudpants
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My first thought ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


I am so disappoint  ...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: It's irresponsible to even report on this. People die trying to do this crap. It shouldn't be presented as a funny, quirky thing.


You sound old, and apparently I am old too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: It's irresponsible to even report on this. People die trying to do this crap. It shouldn't be presented as a funny, quirky thing.


There's a fixed percentage of lunatic daredevils in the world who get a big kick out of this stuff. They're always going to do something insane whether it's covered or not.

The other 99.99% of us are never going to voluntarily dangle from heights no matter how much it's glorified. Inappropriately naked, maybe...but not on a crane above a city.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I endorse the nudity, but not the stupid. (shrug)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: It's irresponsible to even report on this. People die trying to do this crap. It shouldn't be presented as a funny, quirky thing.


Somebody should notify The Sun's department of ethics.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: It's irresponsible to even report on this. People die trying to do this crap. It shouldn't be presented as a funny, quirky thing.


Sssshhh... Let Charles Darwin do his magic.
 
