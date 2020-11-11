 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   They say anything's a dildo if you're brave enough, but...hoo, boy (not safe for lunch)   (gothamist.com) divider line
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officers say the gun was wrapped in a bloody glove BEFORE he inserted it into his rectum.
i mean, I'm pretty blase, but what the actual fark?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Officers say the gun was wrapped in a bloody glove BEFORE he inserted it into his rectum.
i mean, I'm pretty blase, but what the actual fark?


I guess the glove fit, so we can't acquit
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn near killed him.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Officers say the gun was wrapped in a bloody glove BEFORE he inserted it into his rectum.
i mean, I'm pretty blase, but what the actual fark?


Cushioning/protection from snagging.  As bad as snagging yourself internally on protruding metal parts would be, it's nowhere near the fun you'd be having if you manage to snap the hammer and pop off a round while it's shoved up there.

/gonna guess it was a bloody glove because it's all he had on him that might do the job?   Dunno there
 
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...damn near killed him
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cocked, locked and ready to cough.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
if it wasn't bloody before it bloody well was bloody after
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Every time I've worked the door somewhere we were concerned about guns we used scanners anyway. Pretty sure it's going to pick up the snubbie you tried to keister stash. Damn, at least take the grips off and make that package a little more streamlined.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The NYPD shard a photo of the plastic-wrapped gun covered in what appears to be blood, along with another firearm that they said was recovered at the scene.

If you're gonna have a typo in an article like this, can we  just please go with "shart" next time?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can do it Paige!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The officer was not shot, but taken to a different hospital to be evaluated for tinnitus.
WHAT?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At first I thought this was the butt gun

cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


and I thought "DAMN!  Couldn't you find a hammerless pistol??"
 
zang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a hard 28.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The officer was not shot, but taken to a different hospital to be evaluated for tinnitus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: The officer was not shot, but taken to a different hospital to be evaluated for tinnitus.
WHAT?


Maybe they didn't have an audiologist there.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: We'll update as more information becomes available.

We're good, thanks.
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: The officer was not shot, but taken to a different hospital to be evaluated for tinnitus.
WHAT?


Oh ok...I guess this would seem pretty weird.

If you ever end up firing a gun in an enclosed space, like a car, it's going to hurt your ears like hell. They'll be ringing for a while at the very least. He's probably getting evaluated so they can see if the damage is permanent or not.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clearly he practices safe smuggling.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As for the gun in the condom....

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x684]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: As for the gun in the condom....

[memegenerator.net image 476x356]


looks like he ate Tex Mex for lunch.
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This would have been a threat made for GorGor.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mr. Saturday night special
Got a barrel that's blue and cold
Ain't good for nothin'
Unless you cram it up your cornhole
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, gun in a condom...

That's double protection?
 
mrschwen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Officers say the gun was wrapped in a bloody glove BEFORE he inserted it into his rectum.
i mean, I'm pretty blase, but what the actual fark?


Do bar security regularly strip search patrons in New York?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x684]


Paige is beautiful, has a great sense of humor, and is apparently into some kinky shiat.

/Call me, Paige.
 
hchaos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cactus trifecta in play? (DNRTA)
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It takes a special kind of stupid to shove a loaded derringer up your arse.
 
