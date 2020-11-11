 Skip to content
Hey where are we going? Anyone else hungry? Driver you looking goooood
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Python, huh? Was its name Monty?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pythons are NOT deadly.  Yes if you bind your hands and feet and find a 30 foot python yes you might be eaten.  BUT I dont even like snakes and I can tell you pythons are not aggressive nor are they venomous.  They squeeze but I held a 7 ft python and it was completely fine!
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Terrifying" 2 foot python. Very dangerous to the 12 inch person behind the wheel. TERRIFYING I SAY!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hit those windshield wipers, dummy!
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Awww. What a cute noodle. Poor thing probably confused as hell.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Awww. What a cute noodle. Poor thing probably confused as hell.


Curled up in a warm engine compartment in the shade, when suddenly it started moving, and the compartment became both windier & colder.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One morning I was riding my motorcycle to work, it's a sport touring bike with plastic fairings etc for aerodynamics, and I stopped at a traffic light on Route 1 going into Baltimore City. As I'm sitting there I see motion by my right hand. It was a 3' long black snake coming out of the side fairing. Initially I'm spooked but then I realized it was just a black snake and then I got scared for the snake, it was going to get hit by a car so I feinted lightly at it to spook it back into the fairing a little bit and the light turned green. I drove off very slowly and pulled to the right where I was fortunate enough to see a small wooded area with a stream and then gently removed it from the bike, set it in the woods and I went off to work while it explored it's new home, 15 miles from where it started at that morning.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nate Bargatze - How to Get Bitten By a Snake
Youtube Px6jFtw0pKU
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jeez, just turn on your windshield wipers and fling him off the car. Of, if you are actually concerned get out of the car, grab the snake, and toss him in the grass.
 
