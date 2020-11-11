 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Nailed it   (npr.org) divider line
23
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

2135 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 2:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure it's shockingly a shockingly abstract take on portraying a 19th-century country maiden, but if you can find a better example of the Neo-Cubist Inflatable movement, I'd love to see it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a Salvador Dali.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just retitle it ' I'm Olive oyl, mofos'.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hateonhater.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NODODY EXPECTS THE SPANISH REPETITION"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd hit it
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image 224x225]

I'd hit it


God damn it. Wasted time contemplating if I should do a side-by-side.

/shakes tiny fist
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that satire?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: Mega Steve: [Fark user image 224x225]

I'd hit it

God damn it. Wasted time contemplating if I should do a side-by-side.

/shakes tiny fist


Great B-movie obsessed minds think a-like

/Watched Krull a few weeks ago
//Battle Beyond the Stars was screened for the millionth time last night
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Eravior: Mega Steve: [Fark user image 224x225]

I'd hit it

God damn it. Wasted time contemplating if I should do a side-by-side.

/shakes tiny fist

Great B-movie obsessed minds think a-like

/Watched Krull a few weeks ago
//Battle Beyond the Stars was screened for the millionth time last night


I think it was Pawnstars or some shiat like that? But someone brought in a really intricate replica of the knife from Krull and I got pretty nerd excited, that would be cool on the wall.

Looks like they're plentiful online now.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought we weren't supposed to make potato jokes any more.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
s30886.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not the 19th century anymore. Spain needs to realize that they suck at art in the 21st.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's not the 19th century anymore. Spain needs to realize that they suck at art in the 21st.


Yeah, they should have made the face a vagina. That would be empowering art!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's not the 19th century anymore. Spain needs to realize that they suck at art in the 21st.


Velasquez is on the white phone. He'd like a word.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's not the 19th century anymore. Spain needs to realize that they suck at art in the 21st.


Naw. It's just that art is no longer realistic. In the olden days art was about physical representation generally according to specific codes or styles, but with the advent of photography we have lived for a century and a half of formerly representational art forms capturing more symbolism and inner essences than strict physicality.

Thus, Spain's current school of artistic figurative style in religious iconography. The day-glo painting of statuary highlights the pop culture status of religion in bygone days, while these so-called "potato" and "monkey" restorations showcase both the alien nature of the represented subjects (not space aliens, merely divorced from any historic reality) and the way that religious rules dictating representation of the subjects removes all traces of identity and individualism.

It is actually a rare person able to so effectively communicate that in so elegant a way and it is very daring of the local religious authorities to approve such reworking of historic pieces
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, not good. Can't see up her skirt.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.