(Fox News)   Oh Whiskey Tree, Oh Whiskey Tree with $5000 worth of whiskey I can barely see   (foxnews.com) divider line
14
1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 2:20 PM



14 Comments
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's the link to the contest if you don't want to give Fox the click: Contest Link

Before you too excited though, it's not 5k of booze in a tree arrangement, it's a nearly 9 foot tall stack of empty bottles that have a custom light system.

Might be very cool for an Irish bar, but wouldn't want it in my house.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much for empty tree?
 
kasmel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Great chance to win a bunch of recycling, oh and a $45 GC.

wtf
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT'S the kind of Giving Tree I want!
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private_Citizen:  Before you too excited though, it's not 5k of booze in a tree arrangement, it's a nearly 9 foot tall stack of empty bottles that have a custom light system.

What? The bottle are empty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*bottles*
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more empties to throw away. i'm already tripping  over empty beer and booze bottles.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to kniw where the bottle return place is that will give you 5k for those.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*know.  Stooped fingres.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Empty bottles? Seriously? Fark that. I love Jameson Whiskey, but I'm not about to put a tree made of 100 empty bottles in my house.

Come back and see me when you are ready to get serious Jameson.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: *know.  Stooped fingres.


I think it's fair to assume everyone in this thread is drunk. Probably on whisky.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to Biden's Inauguration, and the end of the Idiot's "easy to win" trade war, so I can buy my lady a new bottle of Teeling's.

MoCo county liquor stores haven't been able  to get it in months. (And my 12-yr Balvenie Doublewood went up over $15/bottle after he started it.)
 
