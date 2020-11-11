 Skip to content
(Washington Post) Congratulations, South Dakota, you're #2 in the nation in new infections and death rate. What are you going to do next? Reject a mask ordinance
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor Happy Pants is absolutely positive she's doing a great job. And that the election was rigged.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Governor Happy Pants is absolutely positive she's doing a great job. And that the election was rigged.


en.wikipedia.org/Dunning-Kreuger
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why does this even matter?  At this point, a person is either wearing a mask or they're not.  A mandate isn't going to get more people to wear masks.  Waste of energy.
 
Shryke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who gives a fark? Like 18 people live there.
 
Gr8Zen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.


The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Time for states to close borders with south dakota and when SCOTUS says its illegal, tell them to get farked.

Life liberty and  the pursuit of happiness.... LIFE IS FIRST SO FARK OFF.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hate in horror movies where the capable people that understand the threat keep risking themselves to rescue the idiots that don't.

Much better to let them be monster bait and keep it moving.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.


People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Why does this even matter?  At this point, a person is either wearing a mask or they're not.  A mandate isn't going to get more people to wear masks.  Waste of energy.


Then let's go after the businesses.  It is not fair, but wgaf this is out of control.  Any business that is caught not enforcing mask use is fined $1000 per incident.  40 percent of this country is making it 100 percent shiatty.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At this point in the pandemic, I'd have to suspect that the majority of cases are due to willful ignorance or refusal to wear a mask, the latter of which is the same as willful ignorance anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.


I am debating no longer wearing pants and underwear, and if people get upset, act like an anti-masker.

i would do it when visiting trumper in-laws, but we have no plans on visiting them.  much to their consternation about thanksgiving and christmas.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.

People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.


What other public safety measures do you think we should apply this thinking to? Traffic lights? Smoke detectors?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.

People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.


so you would support people not wearing pants or choosing whatever bathroom they want?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's cheap to go a date there.

images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Why does this even matter?  At this point, a person is either wearing a mask or they're not.  A mandate isn't going to get more people to wear masks.  Waste of energy.


In deep-red MS, big municipal fines got us to near 100% mask compliance, even before the state-wide mandate. $500 for the first offense, $1000 for the second, and incarceration was on the table for the third. Cops weren't even busting people for not wearing masks inside stores; if you got caught without one just walking around out in public, here's a ticket for you. We still have great compliance rates inside cities, and many stores have mandated masks on their own. It's done wonders from keeping us from being a resounding #1 for per capita rates.

So I don't want to hear this "we shouldn't even try to do better." There are real and effective solutions that can be implemented right now, and they are quite simple and lucrative for local governments.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's cheap to go a date there.

[images7.memedroid.com image 680x506]


the odds are good but the goods are odd.
 
shroom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's cheap to go a date there.

[images7.memedroid.com image 680x506]


Okay you've got me really curious what metrics they're using here.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.


It's called "public health" for a reason. Play by the rules or go live by yourself in a cabin out in the woods. You don't get to "exercise your freedom" by infecting a store clerk or waitress who has no option but to spend all day at work breathing in the spittle of unmasked windbags.
 
shroom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Jeebus Saves: Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.

People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.

so you would support people not wearing pants or choosing whatever bathroom they want?


Personally I don't really care what bathroom anybody uses in any situation, except maybe in middle school where you really can't trust kids not to whip their junk around in front of each other.
 
dywed88
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey remember around two weeks ago when they were all saying "sure the infection rate is high, but it isn't a big deal because nobody is dying"?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's cheap to go a date there.

[images7.memedroid.com image 680x506]


Are those the prices necessary to get her to put out, or are those the "friend-zone" prices?

/'cause they're different, you know
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
we need a national mask mandate and if the states don't want to enforce it, neighboring states should be able to tell them to pack sand when their hospitals are full
 
Serious Black
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

Small uptick? Your state has gone from 1 death to COVID per day to 14 COVID deaths per day over the past two months! What the hell does a large uptick look like when a small uptick means you're outstripping combined deaths to cancer and heart disease, the two biggest killers of Americans today?
 
shroom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dywed88: Hey remember around two weeks ago when they were all saying "sure the infection rate is high, but it isn't a big deal because nobody is dying"?


All I can say is next time there's a terrorist incident on U.S. soil, I don't want to hear about new laws and civil liberty restrictions ever again, since we've now established that 1,000+/day dead is no reason to take any action.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And when you try to reason with them using all the research showing masks work, they'll just point to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who couldn't wait one more day to get her haircut. And just like D.C. Mayor Marion Barry said when caught smoking crack, "the biatch set 'em up." Stop hitting yourselves Democrats, and maybe you'll gain more trust from the American public.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.


We force all manner of things on people who are too stupid to make a correct choice themselves, especially where the public interest is concerned.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Why does this even matter?  At this point, a person is either wearing a mask or they're not.  A mandate isn't going to get more people to wear masks.  Waste of energy.


This is a dumb comment.  Have you tried not being dumb?
 
dywed88
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.

People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.


Well not everything is about you. If masks only affected the person wearing or not wearing it then great, but they affect a everyone. And not just those they come into contact with directly, everyone in the country is put at risk by leaving wide open the vectors to spread the virus. And filling hospitals up with people with COVID puts everyone else needing the hospital at unnecessary risk.

Enforce fines on any business not observing a mask mandate and pretty soon you will have a massive increase in mask usage.

And, while consistent Republican bullshiat may have made it too late for this to have a huge effect now, just a mandate itself stresses the significance and influences the choice to wear them. Remember when usage spiked when Trump finally said people should wear masks?
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: And when you try to reason with them using all the research showing masks work, they'll just point to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who couldn't wait one more day to get her haircut. And just like D.C. Mayor Marion Barry said when caught smoking crack, "the biatch set 'em up." Stop hitting yourselves Democrats, and maybe you'll gain more trust from the American public.


The Republican mayor of Sioux Falls voted down a mask mandate in a state without a mask mandate, led by a Republican, in a country where the Republican president made masks a political issue from the start.  But let's blame the mask wearing Democrats, as if Jim in South Dakota gives a fark about if Pelosi wears a mask 100% of the time.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.

People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.


Got it.  So you are in favor of removing laws against drunk driving. 

You are getting dumber.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's cheap to go a date there.

[images7.memedroid.com image 680x506]


Those are expensive dates.  I think I'll have a fig instead.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.

People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Heamer: Gr8Zen: "I believe the small uptick we'll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.

I'd have to say even Fauci would probably agree with this opinion. You might even *lose* net mask wearing by trying to mandate it.

The fact that it creates any "division" at all is absurd, and I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around this mentality.

People want to be free to make the choice themselves, not have it forced on them.


People are forking idiots.

The coronavirus's infectivity is the purest example of a novel public good I've seen in a long time. I suppose you can quibble and call masks a rivalrous good since only one person can wear a mask at a time, but there are enough basic four-layer cloth masks available today that there's no reason anyone on the planet can't have one for themselves. Once someone has a mask, it's completely non-excludable other than bizarre situations like someone who doesn't have a mouth or a nose. And they undeniably work the best at preventing the spread of an airborne virus when literally everyone wears them all the time around other people. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask (properly) in public is de facto extending the pandemic and the depths of our collective economic woes.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The governor was the one on George this past Sunday.  She is an ardent "Trump can do no wrong" supporter.

She was mocking NY and Cuomo for having more cases than SD.

In short, fark her.  She's an asshole like the rest of them.  It's a shame a lot of people are going to die because of her.  But, hey, you elected her.  And you chose to take the Trump advice over actual medical experts, or even people that have living brain cells.
 
