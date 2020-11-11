 Skip to content
(DW)   Latest Coronavirus vaccine has the unfortunate side effect of turning you into Barack Obama   (dw.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Smart enough to join the Harvard law review?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Latest Coronavirus vaccine has the unfortunate side effect of turning you into Barack Obama

Unfortunate only because Barack is not married to Michelle:

"BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin and chief medical officer Özlem Türeci, who are married..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Makes you Kenyan?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Taking it makes Trump frantically hate you for the rest of your life?
 
Skanque [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unfortunate?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, how will I be able to go back to normal when millions of people look to me as a role model for my intelligence and kindness?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Taking it makes Trump frantically hate you for the rest of your life?

His

life.

/Seriously, if I don't outlive that bastard....
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Promise?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No amount of vaccine will turn me into President, subby.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The data released by the pharma companies on Monday indicate that the vaccine is 90% effective in creating immunity to the coronavirus.

The real problem they do not wish to admit is that the resistance granted is quite temporary and not permanent. Hence the business model
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do I get the lifetime secret service detail?  Cool.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Third Man: BigNumber12: Taking it makes Trump frantically hate you for the rest of your life?

His life.

/Seriously, if I don't outlive that bastard....


You know that magnitude of hate doesn't end at the grave.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wild speculation, but I imagine they're both holding an NPR tote bag in each hand.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: The data released by the pharma companies on Monday indicate that the vaccine is 90% effective in creating immunity to the coronavirus.

The real problem they do not wish to admit is that the resistance granted is quite temporary and not permanent. Hence the business model


I thought the real problem was that the vaccine had to be kept at minus 75 degrees C to remain effective.  That sounds like it needs a little more work.

/If you thought those *bedpans* were cold...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: bI thought the real problem was that the vaccine had to be kept at minus 75 degrees C to remain effective.  That sounds like it needs a little more work.


Yep. That too. Whole lot of liquid nitrogen
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Waiting to hear the take of German Nazis about this, when ethnic Turk-Germans come to everyone's rescue.
 
