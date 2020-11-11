 Skip to content
(Block Club Chicago)   Despite having no problems with officers wearing layers of tactical gear, gas masks, and facial coverings in responding to protests and looting, Chicago Police Department isn't enforcing its mask policy because it's just too hard   (blockclubchicago.org) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Provide the Chicago public with tear gas grenades?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Mayor of Chicago doesn't have to wear a mask, why should her underlings.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how this works out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus is so teeny tiny compared to one of those threatening BLM poster signs.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their view is that they can beat and taser the virus into submission.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet they'd wear masks if you guaranteed they could be used to help them anonymously  beat and shoot people with more melanin than they have.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh. If they can get away with murder you think they're going to bother following a mask mandate.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: If the Mayor of Chicago doesn't have to wear a mask, why should her underlings.


chicagotribune.comView Full Size


She requires all city employees to wear a mask, she wears a mask, there's a mask mandate in the state.  More than 10 percent of the department has tested positive, they are super spreaders at this point given all the interaction they have with the public.  Everybody in this country needs to wear a damn mask ffs
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't get the cops to make sure that their body cams are turned on and the video isn't tampered with. You think they'll get them to do something as technically complicated as putting a piece of cloth over their nose and mouth?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get why those people can't just obey simple orders.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Their view is that they can beat and taser the virus into submission.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: I don't get why those people can't just obey simple orders.


Rules and Laws are apparently for the little people.

Saw this a lot over the summer, cops not wearing masks and having get togethers when basic logic says that's not a good idea.

https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/l​a​sd-party/

This is the most memorable example that comes to mind but I don't doubt there was much more.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dark brew: Eightballjacket: If the Mayor of Chicago doesn't have to wear a mask, why should her underlings.

[chicagotribune.com image 850x522]

She requires all city employees to wear a mask, she wears a mask, there's a mask mandate in the state.  More than 10 percent of the department has tested positive, they are super spreaders at this point given all the interaction they have with the public.  Everybody in this country needs to wear a damn mask ffs


New Mexico OSHA has started posting the daily COVID-related inspections on their website again.  Whenever someone tests positive, state OSHA shows up at their work place, has the company or organization shut down and clean up, and posts that information online.  The rapid responses at police stations tend to be almost entirely within red counties or otherwise in New Mexico's red district in the US Congress.  With exceptions for Albuquerque of course, s the major city.  My town has had the police station get popped numerous times by state OSHA, but every cop I see is never wearing a mask.  Why is this so difficult a concept?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dark brew: Eightballjacket: If the Mayor of Chicago doesn't have to wear a mask, why should her underlings.

[chicagotribune.com image 850x522]

She requires all city employees to wear a mask, she wears a mask, there's a mask mandate in the state.  More than 10 percent of the department has tested positive, they are super spreaders at this point given all the interaction they have with the public.  Everybody in this country needs to wear a damn mask ffs


Doesn't mean she always wears one.   She didn't wear one when she locked down the barber and hair salons and needed her hair done.  Everybody in this country needs to wear a damn mask, even the Mayor ffs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: The virus is so teeny tiny compared to one of those threatening BLM poster signs.



The cops have to beat people with BLM signs.  The signs are being used by the virus as a trojan horse to infiltrate the blue line and kill cops.  A single sign could carry quadrillions of covid virus.  They are just using lethal force out of fear for their lives.  Asking them to use protective masks is too much, they have rights in murica.
 
gump59
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
COVID19 is the number 1 killer of cops:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/busines​s/2020/09/02/coronavirus-deaths-police​-officers-2020
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The CPD motto needs to be updated to include "...do as I say, not as I do."

Back when I first moved to Chicago in 1996 I had a part time job that I would ride by bike to. There was one stretch where I would take the sidewalk to for streets down a one-way street, and I would ride slowly on the sidewalk and pull over if there were people on the sidewalk. One day I turned onto the sidewalk and there was a bike cop riding down the sidewalk, heading in my direction. He flagged me down to stop and told me I had to ride in the street because in that neighborhood it was illegal to ride on the sidewalk. Yeah, I so wanted to pull a Nathan Fillion on him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brofar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brofar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weeks ago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the department to punish officers who don't wear masks. While it's unclear if any officers have been punished to date, city leaders have launched a new campaign, "I Wear My Mask."

Gee I wish I had a job where I didn't have to do what my boss told me. Cops are the biggest snowflakes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby mis-spelled "Because pigs are macho assholes who don't want to look like they fear death and don;t want to be mocked by their fellow piggies"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: If the Mayor of Chicago doesn't have to wear a mask, why should her underlings.


Fark user imageView Full Size


red-hat says what?
 
