(The Verge)   Between all the voter fraud allegations, replacing as many civilian leadership positions with toadies as possible, and stinking up the White House with fast food, Trump forgot to finish up the ban on TikTok   (theverge.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Election is over. Trump talk is done for now.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All talk, very little action.

/that's what Melania says at least
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What.
A.
BRILLIANT.
Man.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry, he has a shiny new thing now. Who are you again?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't believe they have 1500 U.S employees.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump has the best memory, he said so!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm surprised, reading the article.

Surprised, that is, that Trump has any kids, when he clearly can't finish anything.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How did Leia get those Death Star plans?

some subcontractor was asking his boss what kind of stem bolts to use over TikTok.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The legality of the ban was always on shaky ground, now that TikTok teens can't hurt his rallies any more he doesn't care.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did anyone else download it purely out of spite.
 
hchaos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm surprised, reading the article.

Surprised, that is, that Trump has any kids, when he clearly can't finish anything.


He can finish anything he wants, as long as it takes less than ten seconds.
 
70Ford
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shh... don't remind them about all that. I need WeChat for work and a ban revival will only fark things up for no good reason.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Considering the only reason Tik Tok was targeted by Trump was because its users successfully trolled him for his Tulsa rally, I really don't think Biden will care.  What rationale Trump has presented is pretty weak.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm surprised, reading the article.

Surprised, that is, that Trump has any kids, when he clearly can't finish anything.


Trump always finishes, doesn't mean whatever he's doing is done.

/Or whoever.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because he has the attention span of a goldfish. It's actually one of his better qualities because it means he lacks the stamina for long, drawn out fights, and therefore avoids them.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a little torn on this one.  He didn't like Tik Tok because they messed up his initial super spreader event, but then again, it's also Chinese spyware.  So he's actually right, just for completely mental reasons.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You'll have to re-elect him in 2024 to see what happens! Stay tuned!!!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought at least him and Xi and Trump would announce a great deal that removed some tariff.  Sounds like Xi played it right by giving him nothing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm surprised, reading the article.

Surprised, that is, that Trump has any kids, when he clearly can't finish anything.


They all look just like him too.
They all have the same "signature look".
//Except maybe Barron
 
nakmuay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
China is learning from TikTok.

I can tell because they're selling more Wicca memes without a clue as to WTF.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Screaming Candle: I'm a little torn on this one.  He didn't like Tik Tok because they messed up his initial super spreader event, but then again, it's also Chinese spyware.  So he's actually right, just for completely mental reasons.


Personally don't believe it should be banned

That said I would never install it just because of what you said
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Screaming Candle: I'm a little torn on this one.  He didn't like Tik Tok because they messed up his initial super spreader event, but then again, it's also Chinese spyware.  So he's actually right, just for completely mental reasons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meanwhile Ke$ha's lawyers are mystified as to why Trump keeps pestering them over a 2009 song.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Give him time. I am sure that sometime before he leaves office someone will upload a really insulting video mocking Trump for losing the election and/or being a whiny little biatch of a cry baby about it and he will renew talks of banning it. Hades he might just come up with some lame brain reason to ban Twitter and YouTube.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ less than a minute ago  

70Ford: [Fark user image 850x330]


Don't know much, but won't there be a worried turkey somewhere?
 
