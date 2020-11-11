 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Bride-to-be mocked after sharing boyfriend's McDonald's Big Mac proposal. No word if Ronald will officiate the wedding   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever rando thing has special meaning to you and yours I say more power to yah.

Find your joy where you can.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Booo! You're poor! Booooooo!
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"the woman in question loved it - and after all, that's the important thing here."

THIS

That's all that matters. Good on them!

The rest: Mind your own farking business.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or if Trump will photobomb the wedding photos. This looks to me like a high risk situation.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's all about the "special sauce"
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

desertfool: "the woman in question loved it - and after all, that's the important thing here."

THIS

That's all that matters. Good on them!

The rest: Mind your own farking business.


This right here. Who cares? They are happy, she liked it and wanted to share her happy news.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Finding someone that cares about you, actually cares and doesn't just want to bone you is hard in this world.   Treasure that and share the special parts with other people. Who cares if they make fun of that, turn that back on them. Enjoy yourselves and live your life.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Paging Carl Jung.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

desertfool: "the woman in question loved it - and after all, that's the important thing here."

THIS

That's all that matters. Good on them!

The rest: Mind your own farking business.


If you want people to mind their own business don't go sharing your private moments on social media. Maybe I'm just getting old but it really farking bugs me the way everyone is recording everything through their phones to share it and they aren't even experiencing the moment for themselves anymore. A proposal should just be something private or shared with family and close friends there is no reason to post it online unless you are just desperately seeking attention.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People are assholes.
 
acad1228
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Or if Trump will photobomb the wedding photos. This looks to me like a high risk situation.


Drink!
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In this world full of so much hate and contempt and shame, people should be free of any and all judgment for doing something* that celebrates the consensual love they have found with another human being.*


*except bachelorette parties in gay bars, claro que si
 
GodComplex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sometimes I ponder if these viral proposals are backed by the Humane Society. Those cats aren't going adopt themselves.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jeeze, let them have some fun with it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He should have proposed in a much classier way - like on the MiniTron during the 7th Inning Stretch at a minor league baseball game, sponsored by True Value Hardware.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

millerthyme: It's all about the "special sauce"


On their wedding night she's going to get his Mighty Angus Original.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The ring itself is the real story here. Woof.
 
