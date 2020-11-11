 Skip to content
(Rapid City Journal)   One way to gloss over the fact that your state is failing COVID is to include infant ICU beds in your hospital capacity totals   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are kind of big around here. That won't help.
 
Stibium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't have 100% capacity if some of your beds are empty...
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now I'm sad.
 
caljar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
last I heard, kids can get covid too.
 
12349876
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If there was a stay at home baby boom, this is just in time for the preemies who need the ICU to be born.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is Kristi Noem a super villain or a henchwoman for a super villain?
 
