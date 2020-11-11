 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Wave of inexplicable Porta Potty bombings continues. Police say they have nothing to go on (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They may be unsolved, but they are certainly not inexplicable.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fatboy Slim Gangster Trippin' Video
Youtube Gg4YfYtbahY
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Explosive diarrhea?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The city's crack Bomb Squad and Crime Unit say they had determined that that "an explosive device" had been used."

Ouch.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone is dropping bombs in Pittsburgh porta-potties, in other news it's Wednesday.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: "The city's crack Bomb Squad and Crime Unit say they had determined that that "an explosive device" had been used."

Ouch.


Taco Bell to blame again!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You assholes aren't going to start making cracks about how shiatty this is are you?  Because I'm sick of this crap.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: You assholes aren't going to start making cracks about how shiatty this is are you?  Because I'm sick of this crap.


The city's crack Bomb Squad has it covered.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/dnrtfa
//who does?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did a Chipotle open in town recently?
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Poop is coming out.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Taco Bell's CEO was spotted walking away from the scene, whistling nonchalantly.
 
Eravior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm going to chalk it up to boredom due to following pandemic guidelines and too manyexplosives.

I know, I know. Is it even possible to have too many explosives?
 
