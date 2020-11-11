 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Untz Untz Untz Untz Untz Untz is now legally considered music in Germany   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why you do not take foreign rulings into consideration for US case precedent.

Chaos.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And... boots-n-pants!
and boots-n-pants!
and boots-n-pants!
and boots-n-pants!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If oompa oompa oompa is music, oontz oontz oontz should be too.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The system is down. The system is down.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Techno doesn't go untz untz untz untz. That's House.

Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Headbanger Was Isn Techno
Youtube JETUpguc18c
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Goth clubs were free of that crap, until the so called "CyberGoths" came around and took over many nights. Their "CyberGoth music" is nearly indistinguishable from Techno, but they dress like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I miss the days when London After Midnight, Switchblade Symphony, Faith and the Muse and other bands like them weren't "too slow" for the DJs
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did someone call me?

Oh!  Never mind.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: boots-n-pants!


That's Electro House.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: oompa oompa oompa


That's UK Hard House.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Their "CyberGoth music" is nearly indistinguishable from Techno,


"Cybergoth" music sounds nothing like Techno.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Germans have a great word for these types of musical genre debates:

"Höraufdiemusikzuhassendieichgernehöre​wennichdrogennehme."
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Goth clubs were free of that crap, until the so called "CyberGoths" came around and took over many nights. Their "CyberGoth music" is nearly indistinguishable from Techno, but they dress like this:

[Fark user image 480x640]

/I miss the days when London After Midnight, Switchblade Symphony, Faith and the Muse and other bands like them weren't "too slow" for the DJs


I'm ok with the female attire.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's legally considered a snack food in Pennsylvania.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a fair cop
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The system is down.
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Techno doesn't go untz untz untz untz. That's House.

Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek


Glad we managed to clear that up.  Violin and Fiddle may be 'different', but it's literally the same damn instrument.

still isn't rap or rock for that matter.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Goth Post-Punk clubs were free of that crap, until the so called "CyberGoths" came around and took over many nights. Their "CyberGoth music" is nearly indistinguishable from Techno, but they dress like this:

[Fark user image 480x640]

/I miss the days when London After Midnight, Switchblade Symphony, Faith and the Muse and other bands like them weren't "too slow" for the DJs
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Boots and Cats
Youtube Nni0rTLg5B8
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Techno is music, German court declares
The KLF - 3AM Eternal 1991
Youtube MLdT5nTwVWQ
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nni0rTLg​5B8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hi-cat
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Crypto Dentist: [media.tenor.com image 220x152]


There he is! Techno-viking.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Goth clubs were free of that crap, until the so called "CyberGoths" came around and took over many nights.


Coronavirus Outbreak at Cyber Goth Rave Kills Zero ~ Riveting News
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JETUpguc​18c]


Claro Intelecto - The Thunderdome (136dsr)
Youtube HkravbcYul8
 
paulleah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Techno doesn't go untz untz untz untz. That's House.

Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek


No. Techno, specifically the kind they used to play at the Frankfurt Airport, goes.

Tucka-tsii Tucka-tsii Tucka-tsii Tucka-tsii
Tucka-tsii  dididididididididididi Tucka-tsii   Tucka-tsii and then sampled something like " 4 score and 7 years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation" dididididididididididi the bog the bog the bog dididididididididididi hanger 18 hanger 18..

Or something like that.

Or maybe that's Belgian.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I see we have room for more...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paulleah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

berylman: Techno is music, German court declares
[YouTube video: The KLF - 3AM Eternal 1991]


This is more house-y than techno. The KLF Guys did some nice work though. Specifically under the name "The Orb". But that was more ambient techno.
 
padraig
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
lol all you want, i made good money as a dj and playing live at raves in the 90's.  i rocked the boots and pants off many a e'd up honey.
 
steppenwolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Techno doesn't go untz untz untz untz. That's House.

Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek


Is that going in the next update for the guide?

/love the redesign btw
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pfft.  Kids today. Back in my time we listened to real music, performed on real instruments:

Karlheinz STOCKHAUSEN: Kontakte (version Nr. 12½)
Youtube jf-x2cAAkOM

/Get off my hardscape!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

paulleah: berylman: Techno is music, German court declares
[YouTube video: The KLF - 3AM Eternal 1991]

This is more house-y than techno. The KLF Guys did some nice work though. Specifically under the name "The Orb". But that was more ambient techno.


Alex Peterson had all his nonsense deleted from the first Orb album and it was released as Space by the KLF.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bunch of children's in this thread

Kraftwerk - Das Model
Youtube OQIYEPe6DWY
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shed - Shedding the Past (The Final Experiment) [Full Album]
Youtube UHtRs0phlec
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Pfft.  Kids today. Back in my time we listened to real music, performed on real instruments:

[YouTube video: Karlheinz STOCKHAUSEN: Kontakte (version Nr. 12½)]
/Get off my hardscape!


They still have some instruments:
Rammstein - Du Hast (Official Video)
Youtube W3q8Od5qJio
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you sell it as music, people buy it as music, and taxes are paid and regulations applied as if it were music... it's music.  If someone did all those things with an unedited record of their dog scratching at the door to be let out, it'd legally be music.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ishkur: That's House.


It's not lupus.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Bunch of children's in this thread

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OQIYEPe6​DWY]


don't try and tell Americans that techno wasn't invented in Detroit.  you'll be called a racist and shunned for whitewashing history if you utter the words "craft" and work" together.  no really.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Bunch of children's in this thread

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OQIYEPe6​DWY]


Did you say "Dutch children"?
Rave Party 1997 For Kids Level 1
Youtube chu_CbugLu0
 
tfresh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Techno doesn't go untz untz untz untz. That's House.

Techno goes dugachek dugachek dugachek dugachek


like you know what you are talking about.  your guide sucks ;)
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
can't kill rock - kids in the hall
Youtube fnyCJDYONSU
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Scan 7 - No One Listens To Techno
Youtube _t91MW7aoH0
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

asciibaron: dennysgod: Bunch of children's in this thread

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OQIYEPe6​DWY]

don't try and tell Americans that techno wasn't invented in Detroit.  you'll be called a racist and shunned for whitewashing history if you utter the words "craft" and work" together.  no really.


American invented techno.

Silver Apples - Program
Youtube Owt8DWVxKfo


I am sure it's really techno because it has electronic gadgets and not guitars
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Techno is to music as coloring books are to reading
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: asciibaron: dennysgod: Bunch of children's in this thread

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OQIYEPe6​DWY]

don't try and tell Americans that techno wasn't invented in Detroit.  you'll be called a racist and shunned for whitewashing history if you utter the words "craft" and work" together.  no really.

American invented techno.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Owt8DWVx​Kfo]

I am sure it's really techno because it has electronic gadgets and not guitars


ok boomer.
 
