(Daily Star)   Parents, no matter how late you are for school - don't throw your kids over the fence (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of idiocy to go around.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time use
Fark user imageView Full Size

Granny's Delivery Service.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The school has a zero tolerance policy, aka zero intelligence policy.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thats some good fence baby.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ChrisRockIUnderstand.jpg
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just more helicopter parents dropping their kids off for school.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It always worked for Homer Simpson.

And the Addams Family.

The kids love it! Wheeeeeeee!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Use the trebuchet instead...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Many schools in France have installed elaborate security measures after a wave of terrorist attacks, which have resulted in eight deaths and fourteen deaths in this year alone.

Wow. Those are some strict security measures.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That signage needs clearer messaging. Without a stroked circle covering the picture, I'd take it they're encouraging children be thrown over the fence.
 
btraz70
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How about unlocking the fence then?
Give the parents who are running late a 10 minute grace period or something.  It's not juniors fault the parents couldn't be on-time
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I really can't see the harm in it. Kids bounce.
Now, this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
