How a high-fashion brand and an ice cream shop have come to blows over intellectual property
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just report the facts, you dickhead TFA authors, and dedicate a paragraph each to give a background on the two parties involved.  Why is an ice cream shop selling clothing online?  Who the fark is Off White?  What the fark is going on, you incompetent boobs?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pictures of the items would have been nice too.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Emperor of Ice-CreamPoetryFoundation
By Wallace Stevens Call the roller of big cigars,The muscular one, and bid him whipIn kitchen cups concupiscent curds.Let the wenches dawdle in such dressAs they are used to wear, and let the boysBring flowers in last month's newspapers.Let be be finale of seem.The only emperor is the emperor of ice-cream.Take from the dresser of deal,Lacking the three glass knobs, that sheetOn which she embroidered fantails onceAnd spread it so as to cover her face.If her horny feet protrude, they comeTo show how cold she is, and dumb.Let the lamp affix its beam.The only emperor is the emperor of ice-cream.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: "But it is not all doom and gloom, and there is hope for the plucky ice cream store yet as due to use of humour in the respective shirts, a reproduction of copyrighted works could be okay if it is for the purposes of parody or satire.

This concept was demonstrated in a recent case in the Ninth Circuit, where the makers of a dog toy that resembled a bottle of Jack Daniels Whiskey were found not to be infringing copyright as the dog toy was found to be humourous and expressive and not a sign of your dog falling off the wagon."

My dog has never fallen off the wagon. Chased it? Yes. Fallen off? Never.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

It reads like an in house memo where anyone looking at it already know 95% of the facts.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I agree that this article attempts to be so cleverly written that you can't tell WTF it's saying. My impression was that the "Off-Diet" ad campaign by the ice cream shop is imitative of the Off-White advertising, but might also be considered a parody, which might make it OK, legally. I never heard of Off-White, either, but it's "high-fashion" and therefore not equal in value to what you can get at a thrift store.

/I keep telling my gf that she needs to sue because she invented WAP
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Goodness.  Someone found a gig that pays by the word.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Article so painful to read, someone deserves to get kicked in the nuts. The person who drew the false and meaningless equivalencies between an "Off White" trademark dispute, unrelated corporate litigations, and copyright issues (that never appeared in the article). But the reason the writer really deserves a kick in the nuts is for describe garden-variety intentional TM infringement, going so far as to write that the ice cream store made its t-shirts look like the fashion label's materials, and still somehow try to paint the ice cream shop as the earnest innocent David against a Goliath that was never painted as either a bad guy or a giant.
Nuts. I am offering free kicks to them, for this dumb blogger.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

What?
Say that again, in english, please
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

She invented wireless access protocol?
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Then they were both sued.

pics.drugstore.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wouldn't call TFA a model of great writing, but I don't get the complaints that people can't tell what's going on. It's pretty clear to me. There's a high-end fashion label called Off White. (I never heard of it either, but assume it's real.) A local ice cream store sells T-shirts that say "Off Diet" in a way that looks like the Off White logo. It's funny because ice cream is bad for diets. Off White is suing. Is it parody and therefore fair use? That's what the courts are going to decide.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dickens smiles at Henry.
 
