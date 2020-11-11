 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   The issue over changing Confederate base names in a nutshell: Fort Hood is currently named for a traitor whose most notable achievement was allowing Atlanta to burn. It could be named for Roy Benavidez, whose balls have their own gravitational fields
1280 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 9:50 AM



Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
How does this have two down votes?  Did you read the article?  I'd never heard of this guy, but holy crap if they made a movie about what he did you'd never believe it.  Yeah, I'd say he's a good choice for Fort Hood.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: How does this have two down votes?  Did you read the article?  I'd never heard of this guy, but holy crap if they made a movie about what he did you'd never believe it.  Yeah, I'd say he's a good choice for Fort Hood.


I would have to reset my cookies to read the article.
 
labman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Well, if we're naming bases after traitors...
 
devine [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Merltech: Altimus Prime: How does this have two down votes?  Did you read the article?  I'd never heard of this guy, but holy crap if they made a movie about what he did you'd never believe it.  Yeah, I'd say he's a good choice for Fort Hood.

I would have to reset my cookies to read the article.


Just downvote and move on, like with the rest of the paywall links.
 
wage0048
1 hour ago  
Every military base within 100 miles of Atlanta ought to be named after William Tecumseh Sherman.
 
Chemlight Battery
1 hour ago  
Change the name NFL style: The Killeen Texas Army Base
 
buster_v
1 hour ago  
Lil Abner - Jubilation T Cornpone
Youtube _TfcJ82FAhw


Obligatory for any thread glorifying the Confederate "contribution" to America's heritage.
 
Laobaojun
1 hour ago  
Fort Benning, Georgia; the future Fort William Tecumseh Sherman.
 
Boojum2k
1 hour ago  

wage0048: Every military base within 100 miles of Atlanta ought to be named after William Tecumseh Sherman.


Hey, maybe if Hood's biggest accomplishment was letting Atlanta burn, we should leave the name just to "honor" that. And rename the next several nearby bases after Sherman.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fort Hood is currently named for a traitor whose most notable achievement was allowing Atlanta to burn.

So he was a hero after all.

Still should rename the fort
 
American-Irish eyes
1 hour ago  
Does Audie Murphy have a base?
 
TheSubjunctive
1 hour ago  
Still more competent than Braxton Bragg.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Killeen somehow pulls off the seemingly impossible feat of being both the asshole and armpit of Texas.
 
State_College_Arsonist
1 hour ago  
Hood was reckless, but he was still a decent commander for most of his career.  If you have seen the Gettysburg film, he was the guy who wanted to flank Chamberlain and attack the union line from the rear, but was then forced to attack from the front.  As far as Atlanta is concerned, he tried to break Sherman's siege and failed, so he burned the arsenal and anything else of use before retreating, in line with standard military practice.  His decision making went downhill after that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Hood was reckless, but he was still a decent commander for most of his career.  If you have seen the Gettysburg film, he was the guy who wanted to flank Chamberlain and attack the union line from the rear, but was then forced to attack from the front.  As far as Atlanta is concerned, he tried to break Sherman's siege and failed, so he burned the arsenal and anything else of use before retreating, in line with standard military practice.  His decision making went downhill after that.


Username checks out.....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

labman: Well, if we're naming bases after traitors...


Isn't it high time to rename West Point after General Arnold?

I'm just saying, on behalf of Cousin Benedict, that the man did deserve some recognition and it's about time to forgive and forget.

John Bell Hood is also a cousin, but I think I will just quietly add him to my long list of family weirdos. Besides, 13th cousin 2x removed makes him about as distant as Donald Trump, and nobody has named a Southern military base after that stupid, wicked, ignorant, traitorious loser (so far this year).

Sometimes I think my family tree could give the Addams Family a run for their money if they weren't in it, along with Charles Addams, one of my favourite distant cousins.

You've got to expect a few white sheep among the merino. I have a number of cartoonists but then I love cartoonists and seek them out actively, so there's nothing odd about that or the famous looney-tuneys.
 
Nojimbo
1 hour ago  
Farkin paywalls.  The takeaway is there's a book you should be reading:  "Legendary" by Eric Blehm

FTA:
Another evacuation helicopter pierced through smoke on the battlefield, signaling the last chance of salvation for the team, and Benavidez carried Staff Sgt. Lloyd Mousseau to the waiting aircraft.
An enemy emerged from the grass behind Benavidez, shattering his jaw with a rifle butt. The guerrilla slashed Benavidez with his bayonet, and both men tumbled to the ground.
Benavidez stabbed him to death and fatally shot two more attackers near the helicopter.
Then a crew member glimpsed at his wounds.
Benavidez held in his own intestines with his forearm as he helped load some survivors and bodies of the dead. He walked away to oversee recovery of the remaining men.
O'Connor staggered to the helicopter, telling Benavidez that his interpreter was still on the ground. O'Connor and others piled inside as Benavidez disappeared into the wood line.
The helicopter shuddered with enemy fire and the door gunner was shot twice. O'Connor peered out the open door to see Benavidez carrying the interpreter.
Benavidez was firing at the enemy when the crew pulled him aboard, six hours after the mission began.
"If Roy did not come in," O'Connor said, "there is no way we would have survived."
 
iodized attic salt
1 hour ago  
Poor Roy :(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Does Audie Murphy have a base?


Ohhh good call on that idea...That guy was utterly incredible...AND he's from Texas...
So naming a military post in Texas for him would be absolutely appropriate...

And Pope AFB (Part of Fort Bragg which also needs a new name) I suggest Rickenbacker Field
or Yeager Air Base...

And Fort Carney (For William H. Carney, the first black man to be awarded the Medal of Honor) to
replace Bragg
 
Begoggle
54 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Does Audie Murphy have a base?


Forty Eight Hours
 
tom baker's scarf
53 minutes ago  

wage0048: Every military base within 100 miles of Atlanta ought to be named after William Tecumseh Sherman.


well he did clear and level the ground.
 
cefm
48 minutes ago  
This shouldn't be hard. No military bases with names honoring traitors. I don't even care if they have names at all "Atlanta North" is just fine. But if you name a facility after a person it should be someone worth honoring, not a goddamn traitor.
 
American-Irish eyes
44 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: American-Irish eyes: Does Audie Murphy have a base?

Ohhh good call on that idea...That guy was utterly incredible...AND he's from Texas...
So naming a military post in Texas for him would be absolutely appropriate...

And Pope AFB (Part of Fort Bragg which also needs a new name) I suggest Rickenbacker Field
or Yeager Air Base...

And Fort Carney (For William H. Carney, the first black man to be awarded the Medal of Honor) to
replace Bragg


Audie Murphy is the most decorated soldiers of WWII.  Not just that, he was courageous in the face of overwhelming force.  He should be honored.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: How does this have two down votes?  Did you read the article?  I'd never heard of this guy, but holy crap if they made a movie about what he did you'd never believe it.  Yeah, I'd say he's a good choice for Fort Hood.


We've never heard of him because there is so much about that era we ignore because it makes us look bad.  But based on TFA, he was one hell of a bad-ass.
 
fiddlehead
36 minutes ago  
Number of schools named after Obama: 10.

Number of schools named after Trump: 2. Trump University and Trump Institute.

HA!
 
czei [BareFark]
34 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: How does this have two down votes?  Did you read the article?  I'd never heard of this guy, but holy crap if they made a movie about what he did you'd never believe it.  Yeah, I'd say he's a good choice for Fort Hood.


The unbelievable story is based on the report of the action when it happened, confirmed by one of the men he saved who's still alive.  By the end Benavidez was holding in his spilling guts with one hand while dragging wounded into the helicopter.

It's well worth the hassle of reading a story behind a paywall, not that I need to as a Washington Post subscriber.  Some things are good enough to pay for.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
25 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: How does this have two down votes?  Did you read the article?  I'd never heard of this guy, but holy crap if they made a movie about what he did you'd never believe it.  Yeah, I'd say he's a good choice for Fort Hood.


I think he's a better candidate to rename Fort Bragg.

He served there as both a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and later as a member of a Special Forces group.
 
grimlock1972
21 minutes ago  
I would support Renaming Fort Hood for the man , he has earned.
 
Laobaojun
19 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Number of schools named after Obama: 10.

Number of schools named after Trump: 2. Trump University and Trump Institute.

HA!


Aren't the Trump institutions under investigation for fraud?
 
sethstorm
18 minutes ago  
Rename it after Sherman.
 
indy_kid
11 minutes ago  
Start with deceased Medals of Honor recipients when naming things.  Plenty to choose from, and they've all earned some recognition outside of the military.

The "deceased" part is so that they can't do something stupid today to make everyone regret choosing that person in the first place, despite the heroics.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
Would be awesome and well deserved
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 minutes ago  
This will in all likelihood be, much like a cow's opinion, a moo point after January 21st. Which is good.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Still more competent than Braxton Bragg.


The central Tennessee campaign says otherwise.
 
Snarfangel
6 minutes ago  
That name is too easy to say. I vote for Fort Shalikashvili.
 
