(Fox News)   Lyft Linda calls 911 on her driver when he refuses to roll up the windows and then decides he wants to end the ride by politely asking her to leave the vehicle at a safe and well lit store where she could wait for another driver to abuse   (foxnews.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has pushed for police budget cuts, called 911 after a Lyft driver canceled her ride and asked her to get out of his car.

On today's episode of  "You're Not Helping" ...
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want actual details about what happened, including transcripts of the complaints, you might consider getting them here instead of from this transparently bullshiat article that's intended as nothing more than a hit piece on police reform: https://www.oregonlive.com/po​rtland/20​20/11/portland-city-commissioner-jo-an​n-hardesty-calls-911-refuses-to-get-ou​t-of-lyft-car-after-driver-cancels-rid​e.html

Bottom line: While she does sound like kind of a high strung asshole, it's completely understandable why she wouldn't have wanted to wait where she waited. Well, completely understandable to most people. To the sort of unmitigated idiot who thinks "defund the police" means "end all policing and along with that their ability to report to emergency situations," it's proof of, well, something. You know, something ironical and shiat.

I guess Fox News is running out of ways to cover election fraud and needs to ramp up some of its old hits.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The whole thing started because she couldn't be bothered to put in the right place to be picked up.

That's on her and the reason she is pissy is because her own mistake.

You put the little x where you want to be picked up and that's where the car goes. The driver doesn't have mindmed to determine where you meant to be picked up.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hell, i couldn't even read the article with  all the pop ups and ads that kept causing it to scroll
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's pretty simple.  Stop beating black people and get over here and make my Lyft driver do what I want.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking a Fox News link to read about how awful a likely Fox News reader is.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most "defunders" haven't thought things all the way through.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe she was having a mental health crisis and just wanted an ambulance.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I blame the rider. all she had to do was as it there and relax and all would have been good. it was her choice to be a right pain inthe ass.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ilani Casino has 2 entrances, ' for Valet, and the regular entrance. They ask that Lyft/Uber use the regular entrance. It is well marked as such, She was at the Valet entrance, That place has been packed lately and would seem to be a nice place to catch Covid. as far as the windows, both Lyft/Uber recommend that. Passenger was just being a coont.

28000 + rides, Lyft/Uber
4.98 driver rating
over 5 years
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
you don't want to see me mad...
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

My Lyft car. Shut up and get in the back.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Driver followed all established protocols. Passenger followed protocols for being an entitled POS (except she wasn't drunk).

I side with the driver. She was pissed off that she lost her ass gambling, needed a scapegoat. Probably.

/see what we drivers have to put up with?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Uhh if I had $1 for every time I double or triple checked that the location Ive requested a pickup at is correct both with the pin drop and the address and the driver ends up down the street or across the street or the best, and it used to happen often, is when im out on the sidewalk waving because I saw them coming on the app and they farking speed up as they approach and speed by adding another 20 minutes as they weave around downtown LA or just cancel the ride claiming I wasn't there to be picked up when they finally stopped a block and a half down and I'm supposed to schlep groceries or something heavy across two intersections before the driver drives off. It's gotten better now because the driver can see the users actual realtime location now. I swear they used to train drivers to speed up as they got closer to the pickup and in any case go to the opposite side of the street and also never be able to zoom into the map for any reason.

/Used lyft a bunch last few years
//Afraid to now
///Welp it was fun, met some weirdos
 
hi13760
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She wants to defund the police but she refused to exit the vehicle because "it was cold and she was a woman and alone."
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do Uber and Lyft drivers see the name of the passenger before pickup? Because I can imagine her having to call a taxi from now on.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stop apologizing for someone who wanted to endanger an underpaid "contractor" by weaponizing police, endangering his life.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I'm not clicking a Fox News link to read about how awful a likely Fox News reader is.


Poor baby
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did we defund the Irony tag?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This shiat is like crack for Fox news readers. Oh man did they luck into this one. Black woman, defund police angle, (possibly) whiney customer, victimized "small business person" aka Lyft driver. Checks alllllll the boxes for shiatheads.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTP 2: you don't want to see me mad...
[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x358]


dangerousminds.netView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 453x317]
My Lyft car. Shut up and get in the back.


Oh piss...you win
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Do Uber and Lyft drivers see the name of the passenger before pickup? Because I can imagine her having to call a taxi from now on.


Depends on if they used their real name in the profile and typically only first name if given.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Most "defunders" haven't thought things all the way through.


are you one of those adorable individuals who equates 'defund' with 'disband'...?
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has pushed for police budget cuts, called 911 after a Lyft driver canceled her ride and asked her to get out of his car.

On today's episode of  "You're Not Helping" ...


that sounds like exactly the sort of call you'd send a social worker out to.

/just saying
 
