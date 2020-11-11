 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Minnesota hunter on opening day bags 10 buck and an alligator... whoa back up a sec   (nypost.com) divider line
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQyoS​L​Olglw
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alligator said that was the last time he'd do THAT for 10 bucks...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best part is when you get the people from the city that have never hunted that end up going into a farmers pasture and shooting a cow because they have no idea of what a deer looks like.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Best part is when you get the people from the city that have never hunted that end up going into a farmers pasture and shooting a cow because they have no idea of what a deer looks like.


This is a weird fake thing to claim fake happens with any fake regularity.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Best part is when you get the people from the city that have never hunted that end up going into a farmers pasture and shooting a cow because they have no idea of what a deer looks like.


Or, some hunter has buck fever....happens to country boys, too.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, as I DNRTA, you can kill 10 (ten) bucks in MN?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Best part is when you get the people from the city that have never hunted that end up going into a farmers pasture and shooting a cow because they have no idea of what a deer looks like.


First word in handle checks out.
 
pi8you
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Also, as I DNRTA, you can kill 10 (ten) bucks in MN?


Subby missed the point, as in it was a 10 point buck, limit is probably still one per person but I'm not a hunter

/One of my old school friends used up all four of her family's kill permits on one particularly good weekend in junior high
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Murflette: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Best part is when you get the people from the city that have never hunted that end up going into a farmers pasture and shooting a cow because they have no idea of what a deer looks like.

This is a weird fake thing to claim fake happens with any fake regularity.


People get shot all the time.  One of them even shot a woman wearing a white glove in her own backyard.  What sounds fake about a hunter shooting livestock?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Murflette: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Best part is when you get the people from the city that have never hunted that end up going into a farmers pasture and shooting a cow because they have no idea of what a deer looks like.

This is a weird fake thing to claim fake happens with any fake regularity.


Oh it happens I assure you that Tom Leher song ain't wrong

they open up on anything like it's the Somme
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pi8you: Dewey Fidalgo: Also, as I DNRTA, you can kill 10 (ten) bucks in MN?

Subby missed the point, as in it was a 10 point buck, limit is probably still one per person but I'm not a hunter

/One of my old school friends used up all four of her family's kill permits on one particularly good weekend in junior high


Oh, so a guy bagged a 5 point buck (westerner here)....and an alligator.

Yeah, getting everyone in the family a tag, that's a thing.   Though around here, those family members had better be there, Game wardens are picky about litle details like that.   As they should be.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Captain Spalding's African Adventures - Groucho Marx
Youtube gPSAu8xfmhk
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pi8you: Dewey Fidalgo: Also, as I DNRTA, you can kill 10 (ten) bucks in MN?

Subby missed the point, as in it was a 10 point buck, limit is probably still one per person but I'm not a hunter

/One of my old school friends used up all four of her family's kill permits on one particularly good weekend in junior high


No idea about MN, but with special permits you could get up to 10 deer a few years ago in Ohio, this year's limit appears to be 6 for some reason. There aren't really enough hunters to keep the population in check so IMHO they should just go to a daily bag limit to keep it from becoming a commercial enterprise and allow them to thin the herd as much as the can otherwise. We have deer starving most winters due to overpopulation and the number of car on deer accidents is just stupid high (17,500 in 2018 with 980 injuries and 3 deaths).
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"After contacting the game warden, I was informed I could shoot it"

Could and should are two different things.Shooting a cold blooded animal in Minnesota in November was probably like shooting a tree stump, it ain't moving.  He could have easily picked it up and handed it to authorities.  These are the hunters I can't stand, gotta kill all the animals!!

\Hunter
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Also, as I DNRTA, you can kill 10 (ten) bucks in MN?


images.stockfreeimages.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: "After contacting the game warden, I was informed I could shoot it"

Could and should are two different things.Shooting a cold blooded animal in Minnesota in November was probably like shooting a tree stump, it ain't moving.  He could have easily picked it up and handed it to authorities.  These are the hunters I can't stand, gotta kill all the animals!!

\Hunter


If I see a still rattlesnake out on the prairie in November, I'll call you to come pick it up.

/got 911 on speed dial
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Best part is when you get the people from the city that have never hunted that end up going into a farmers pasture and shooting a cow because they have no idea of what a deer looks like.


You realize there are deer all around? We have several herds of deer spread out all around, inside the beltway.

I have also seen Deer in NYC when I was driving though on my way to Boston   near Alphabet City. So even if you live in a city you may have seen a deer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: "After contacting the game warden, I was informed I could shoot it"

Could and should are two different things.Shooting a cold blooded animal in Minnesota in November was probably like shooting a tree stump, it ain't moving.  He could have easily picked it up and handed it to authorities.  These are the hunters I can't stand, gotta kill all the animals!!

\Hunter


It is an evasive species, so it's going to be dead at some point.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Dewey Fidalgo: Also, as I DNRTA, you can kill 10 (ten) bucks in MN?

[images.stockfreeimages.com image 850x634]


Was this Hunter named Burr by any chance?
 
