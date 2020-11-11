 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Oklahoma will soon have an open State Senate seat after one of its members plows into a disabled vehicle and kills a man while driving over 90 mph in wet conditions   (foxnews.com) divider line
42
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1234 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 12:15 PM



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No.

"Ikley-Freeman, who was elected in a special election in 2017, lost her reelection bid last week to Republican Cody Rogers."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pert: No.

"Ikley-Freeman, who was elected in a special election in 2017, lost her reelection bid last week to Republican Cody Rogers."


Technically correct?

After leaving a bar, the South Dakota AG ran off the road and killed a guy back on September 12th, then left the scene. They can barely bring themselves to investigate it let alone consider charges.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that any vehicle that could haul her could do 90mph.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, she's a Democrat, so of course she'll have to face the full fury of the law.

If she was a Republican, the cops would be charging the victims for damaging her car.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
guess the party affiliation.  go ahead.  take a wild guess.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Pert: No.

"Ikley-Freeman, who was elected in a special election in 2017, lost her reelection bid last week to Republican Cody Rogers."

Technically correct?

After leaving a bar, the South Dakota AG ran off the road and killed a guy back on September 12th, then left the scene. They can barely bring themselves to investigate it let alone consider charges.


Nice whataboustim.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.

There are stretches of Hwy 90 along the Mexican border where I can set the cruise on 110 mph and go for an hour without seeing another car.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, who knew the short bus could go 91 MPH ?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: guess the party affiliation.  go ahead.  take a wild guess.


I would have guessed wrong.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After seeing her picture, I thought her name would be Rosie.
 
spleef420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Unavoidable accident" my lily-white puckered bunghole. Had she been driving in a manner appropriate for existing conditions this wouldn't have happened. fark her and her shyster lawyer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: Pert: No.

"Ikley-Freeman, who was elected in a special election in 2017, lost her reelection bid last week to Republican Cody Rogers."

Technically correct?

After leaving a bar, the South Dakota AG ran off the road and killed a guy back on September 12th, then left the scene. They can barely bring themselves to investigate it let alone consider charges.

Nice whataboustim.


Just pointing out the ever even application of justice my friend.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Mistakes were made"
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: gar1013: edmo: Pert: No.

"Ikley-Freeman, who was elected in a special election in 2017, lost her reelection bid last week to Republican Cody Rogers."

Technically correct?

After leaving a bar, the South Dakota AG ran off the road and killed a guy back on September 12th, then left the scene. They can barely bring themselves to investigate it let alone consider charges.

Nice whataboustim.

Just pointing out the ever even application of justice my friend.


In different states, with potentially different circumstance.

Naw, you're whatabouting.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She can always fall back on her job as a Victoria's Secret model...
 
spleef420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.


In the rain it most certainly is crazy...and in this case, deadly.
 
Stibium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.

There are stretches of Hwy 90 along the Mexican border where I can set the cruise on 110 mph and go for an hour without seeing another car.


15 above the posted limit on a boundary-less and flat curve in the middle of a rainstorm is indeed a bit excessive.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She hit a car that was IN THE DITCH already. I feel awful for the guy and his family. Holy moly, of all the bad luck.

I know two people who were hit while pulled over on the highway shoulder. It's like stationary cars are magnets.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I knew it was a Democrat before clicking because the offense didn't involve farking kids.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spleef420: dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.

In the rain it most certainly is crazy...and in this case, deadly.


Definitely, but the speed itself isnt totally insane on its own. In Texas I would bet thats the average highway cruising speed (not raining).
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That isn't necessarily going to cause an elected representative to lose their position, unless they're...


Democratic Sen. Alis...


Oh, nevermind, she's toast.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.


In the rain it is
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pert: No.

"Ikley-Freeman, who was elected in a special election in 2017, lost her reelection bid last week to Republican Cody Rogers."


Still in office until the new guy is sworn in?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stibium: dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.

There are stretches of Hwy 90 along the Mexican border where I can set the cruise on 110 mph and go for an hour without seeing another car.

15 above the posted limit on a boundary-less and flat curve in the middle of a rainstorm is indeed a bit excessive.


Question: Why are car companies allowed to manufacture vehicles that go above the speed limit?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chrisco123: She can always fall back on her job as a Victoria's Secret model...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He should have caused that crash in a manner that there were no surviving witnesses, and then he could have walked away scot free like the South Dakota Attorney General.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.

In the rain it is


you've never driven on the NJ Turnpike have you.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Stibium: dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.

There are stretches of Hwy 90 along the Mexican border where I can set the cruise on 110 mph and go for an hour without seeing another car.

15 above the posted limit on a boundary-less and flat curve in the middle of a rainstorm is indeed a bit excessive.

Question: Why are car companies allowed to manufacture vehicles that go above the speed limit?


Because there is more than one limit and they are constantly changing. It wasn't THAT long ago that we had a national speed limit of 55mph, if every car made during that period had been governed to 55 then we'd have a lot less safe roads since they would present a significant speed differential with the 70-80mph speed limits which are in force in large swaths of the country (and the 85mph one in Texas).
 
acouvis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Well, she's a Democrat, so of course she'll have to face the full fury of the law.

If she was a Republican, the cops would be charging the victims for damaging her car.


Real news in this story is that Oklahoma actually had elected Democrats in the last decade...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
dothemath:

Question: Why are car companies allowed to manufacture vehicles that go above the speed limit?

would you like a lesson in physics?  gearing, loads, grades...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: Because there is more than one limit and they are constantly changing. It wasn't THAT long ago that we had a national speed limit of 55mph, if every car made during that period had been governed to 55 then we'd have a lot less safe roads since they would present a significant speed differential with the 70-80mph speed limits which are in force in large swaths of the country (and the 85mph one in Texas).


Seems like with automotive computers it would be a simple matter of governing speed limits depending on what state they were shipped to. I guess it would complicate shiat if you drove out of state.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Well, she's a Democrat, so of course she'll have to face the full fury of the law.

If she was a Republican, the cops would be charging the victims for damaging her car.


Yep.  Just look at what they did to Ted Kennedy.  All that punishment.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: dothemath:

Question: Why are car companies allowed to manufacture vehicles that go above the speed limit?

would you like a lesson in physics?  gearing, loads, grades...


Would you like a lesson in computing?  Limiters/governors, fuel injection controllers, acceleratrix pedals?

/that last one I got from Monty Burns.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: dothemath: Stibium: dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.

There are stretches of Hwy 90 along the Mexican border where I can set the cruise on 110 mph and go for an hour without seeing another car.

15 above the posted limit on a boundary-less and flat curve in the middle of a rainstorm is indeed a bit excessive.

Question: Why are car companies allowed to manufacture vehicles that go above the speed limit?

Because there is more than one limit and they are constantly changing. It wasn't THAT long ago that we had a national speed limit of 55mph, if every car made during that period had been governed to 55 then we'd have a lot less safe roads since they would present a significant speed differential with the 70-80mph speed limits which are in force in large swaths of the country (and the 85mph one in Texas).


That explains cars being able to drive 90-95mph. There's a lot of cars that can go faster than that. Hell, I was able to drive my first car, a POS Dodge Neon with a shirt motor and only three gears in the transmission, up to 105mph. There is no road in the nation with a speed limit of 100mph, there are only a small handful of roads worldwide with a speed limit of 160km/h, and other than Germany, there are only a few countries that build highways with no speed limits whatsoever. It seems silly to make a production car that can go 150mph when the only legal places to drive them that fast are race tracks.
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Stibium: dothemath: 90 in a 75 isnt insanely crazy.

There are stretches of Hwy 90 along the Mexican border where I can set the cruise on 110 mph and go for an hour without seeing another car.

15 above the posted limit on a boundary-less and flat curve in the middle of a rainstorm is indeed a bit excessive.

Question: Why are car companies allowed to manufacture vehicles that go above the speed limit?


The better question is why cars are even allowed to operate at all in the rain
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
dothemath:

Question: Why are car companies allowed to manufacture vehicles that go above the speed limit?

Because of me, I like to drive fast and commonly do.
Know your vehicle, be aware of the road conditions and be aware the constantly changing environment.  There is a big difference from driving a car, to operating one.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath:

Question: Why are car companies allowed to manufacture vehicles that go above the speed limit?

Because of me, I like to drive fast and commonly do.
Know your vehicle, be aware of the road conditions and be aware the constantly changing environment.  There is a big difference from driving a car, to operating one.


I AM VISIBLY AROUSED.

#itsnotthepleats
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: She hit a car that was IN THE DITCH already. I feel awful for the guy and his family. Holy moly, of all the bad luck.

I know two people who were hit while pulled over on the highway shoulder. It's like stationary cars are magnets.


It's almost like road hazards that cause crashes tend to be stationary.

/probably an oil or coolant spill
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pert: No.

"Ikley-Freeman, who was elected in a special election in 2017, lost her reelection bid last week to Republican Cody Rogers."


Now that's a shiatty week
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Democratic Sen. Alison Ikley-Freeman, 29, who was seriously injured in the May crash, was charged Monday in Lincoln County.
According to a state trooper who investigated, Ikley-Freeman was traveling 91 mph in a 75 mph zone

29 year old chick driving 91 mph?  She was on her way to sex.  Chicks do not fark around when it comes to planned sex, no pun intended.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: She hit a car that was IN THE DITCH already. I feel awful for the guy and his family. Holy moly, of all the bad luck.

I know two people who were hit while pulled over on the highway shoulder. It's like stationary cars are magnets.


It's because when you look at something on the side you just slightly move the wheel to that direction and then you end up in the exact same spot as where you were looking at that's why you are supposed to look straight ahead.
 
