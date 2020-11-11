 Skip to content
(Metro)   Indonesia will make you do pushups for not wearing a mask   (metro.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That would be the death penalty in Iowa.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But what about all those people with respiratory issues that can't wear mask!!!? Exercise will kill them!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Breath harder!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We will train your mind and your body, you maggot!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We want our freedoms from pushups! Except them orangy flavored ones!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: That would be the death penalty in the Midwest.


FTFY
 
MasterPython
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What if someones belly is so big the geometry of a push-up does not work out?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MasterPython: What if someones belly is so big the geometry of a push-up does not work out?


Then have them roll over a couple of times and then stand up.  Don't forget the treat!
 
yomrfark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, I can't even do pushups!

suckers
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Talk about burying the lede.

They're also making non-maskers dig the graves of coronavirus dead. Now THAT would be an effective way to get people to wear a dang mask here in the US. Manual labor AND memento mori all in one.
 
