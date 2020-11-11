 Skip to content
(MSN)   Mask hard 2: Mask Harder   (msn.com) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this the one where DeWine blames all of Ohio for increasing numbers while not taking any action to help with that?  It was really well thought out and lays the groundwork for Mask Hard 3: The Maskening.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess his best consolation is: He's not in Texas.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, I hate living in a country of stupid, mean people.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't get why Governors wait to announce new restrictions. COVIDiots can at least see the writing on the wall and rush to get to restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theatres, strip clubs, tattoo parlors, ect.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: God, I hate living in a country of stupid, mean people.


Anyone know of any good alternatives other than Canada?  My preference would be New Zealand but it would be next to impossible to immigrate there permanently. I'd settle for Australia. Overall I just want to live somewhere with a culture of decency.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: namegoeshere: God, I hate living in a country of stupid, mean people.

Anyone know of any good alternatives other than Canada?  My preference would be New Zealand but it would be next to impossible to immigrate there permanently. I'd settle for Australia. Overall I just want to live somewhere with a culture of decency.


Are the disingenuous "I am moving" statements supposed to happen before an election? Then if you lose you can be brave and stay.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This sack of shiat did the right thing at first, then he went full Trumpian and chose Party over People. Now he's floundering around trying to blame everything but his shiatty Republican leadership (and those of other states).
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Healthdata.org's current model shows us running out of ICU space by the week of Thanksgiving, considering we hadn't had fewer than ~20% beds available during the previous waves that's pretty scary. The only small saving grace is that we're not projected to actually run out of hospital beds and the ICU overage is only ~20% so it's likely the hospitals will be able to do makeshift ICU expansions, but trained personnel are going to be in short supply. I feel for my cousins and step-sister working in emergency medicine, their holidays are going to be filled with crushing workloads and lots of death =(
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: namegoeshere: God, I hate living in a country of stupid, mean people.

Anyone know of any good alternatives other than Canada?  My preference would be New Zealand but it would be next to impossible to immigrate there permanently. I'd settle for Australia. Overall I just want to live somewhere with a culture of decency.


Nah, Let's just encourage the stupid, mean people to go. I like where I live, except for the stupid, mean people.

Also nobody wants us, as we are plague rats from a country full of stupid, mean people.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wear a mask and nothing else. *waggles eyebrows*
 
fatherfatpants
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: Healthdata.org's current model shows us running out of ICU space by the week of Thanksgiving, considering we hadn't had fewer than ~20% beds available during the previous waves that's pretty scary. The only small saving grace is that we're not projected to actually run out of hospital beds and the ICU overage is only ~20% so it's likely the hospitals will be able to do makeshift ICU expansions, but trained personnel are going to be in short supply. I feel for my cousins and step-sister working in emergency medicine, their holidays are going to be filled with crushing workloads and lots of death =(


That is horrific. Best of luck to you and the family. Gonna be a rough ride.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: namegoeshere: God, I hate living in a country of stupid, mean people.

Anyone know of any good alternatives other than Canada?  My preference would be

New Zealand but it would be next to impossible to immigrate there permanently. I'd settle for Australia. Overall I just want to live somewhere with a culture of decency.

CSB; My father did, but he's rich and it was over 20 years ago so the rules have probably changed, and for sure prices have gone waaaay up due to Chinese investing heavily. As a matter of fact, the preference that the
Chinese seem to have for beef has noticeably changed their agricultue industry. And native NZ'ers are VERY
uncomfortable with all this. I don't think they'll get... US level of stupid about immigration. But it's brewing.
If you are nice, I'm sure we'll let you into Canada.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Wear a mask and nothing else. *waggles eyebrows*


Fark user imageView Full Size

That challenge has been accepted.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I don't get why Governors wait to announce new restrictions. COVIDiots can at least see the writing on the wall and rush to get to restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theatres, strip clubs, tattoo parlors, ect.


My favorite was Paris giving a warning of a shutdown.  Gave millions of people plenty of time to flee the city and infect the rest of the country.

Thanks for out-stupiding America for once, France.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"we did nothing and it's totally out of control! We're going to correct that by promptly putting in place an order to do absolutely nothing and open all businesses, fining those who refuse to serve unmasked people. We're certain this will fix the problem! Go buckeyes!"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This sack of shiat did the right thing at first, then he went full Trumpian and chose Party over People. Now he's floundering around trying to blame everything but his shiatty Republican leadership (and those of other states).


As a PA neighbor, you guys seemed to be doing as good as us for a long while. What the hell happened?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NevynFox: fragMasterFlash: Wear a mask and nothing else. *waggles eyebrows*

[Fark user image 425x519]
That challenge has been accepted.


That's a really, really tiny mask.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Begoggle: This sack of shiat did the right thing at first, then he went full Trumpian and chose Party over People. Now he's floundering around trying to blame everything but his shiatty Republican leadership (and those of other states).

As a PA neighbor, you guys seemed to be doing as good as us for a long while. What the hell happened?


Right wingers being themselves is what happened. Maskless covidiots and plague rats that have no regard for human life that's not their own.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: RepoManTSM: I don't get why Governors wait to announce new restrictions. COVIDiots can at least see the writing on the wall and rush to get to restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theatres, strip clubs, tattoo parlors, ect.

My favorite was Paris giving a warning of a shutdown.  Gave millions of people plenty of time to flee the city and infect the rest of the country.

Thanks for out-stupiding America for once, France.


It would incredibly irresponsible to institute a lockdown *without* advance warning.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Begoggle: This sack of shiat did the right thing at first, then he went full Trumpian and chose Party over People. Now he's floundering around trying to blame everything but his shiatty Republican leadership (and those of other states).

As a PA neighbor, you guys seemed to be doing as good as us for a long while. What the hell happened?


Schools and universities opened.  Everyone is swearing up and down that has nothing to do with it, but that coincides with the timing of the launch.  The Gospel According to Ohio is that it is because people are "having house parties."  We are supposed to believe that didn't happen all summer up to September.

House parties probably ARE happening at universities though.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: NevynFox: fragMasterFlash: Wear a mask and nothing else. *waggles eyebrows*

[Fark user image 425x519]
That challenge has been accepted.

That's a really, really tiny mask.


IT WAS COLD!
 
lennavan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here's what we're gonna do.  We're gonna take millions of young irresponsible healthy kids and cram them into close living quarters for a few months.  No worries, if they get COVID they will likely be asymptomatic or have minimal symptoms.  Then after a few months of irresponsibility and close living quarters we're going to re-distribute them throughout the country to live and spend time with sicker, more elderly people.  It's called coming home from college for Thanksgiving and it's going to be great.

/shiat is gonna get real bad real soon
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This sack of shiat did the right thing at first, then he went full Trumpian and chose Party over People. Now he's floundering around trying to blame everything but his shiatty Republican leadership (and those of other states).


This.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wonder if they know the warm summer will burn it away.  It will go away....like a miracle!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mask Hard or Die Free went way overboard with the Russian collusion
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
2 Ignorant 2 Mask?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: Healthdata.org's current model shows us running out of ICU space by the week of Thanksgiving, considering we hadn't had fewer than ~20% beds available during the previous waves that's pretty scary. The only small saving grace is that we're not projected to actually run out of hospital beds and the ICU overage is only ~20% so it's likely the hospitals will be able to do makeshift ICU expansions, but trained personnel are going to be in short supply. I feel for my cousins and step-sister working in emergency medicine, their holidays are going to be filled with crushing workloads and lots of death =(


Which are kind of presents, so, if you look at the bright side they will be receiving an abundance.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: namegoeshere: God, I hate living in a country of stupid, mean people.

Anyone know of any good alternatives other than Canada?  My preference would be New Zealand but it would be next to impossible to immigrate there permanently. I'd settle for Australia. Overall I just want to live somewhere with a culture of decency.


North Korea. They hate freedom so you will fit right in.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have noticed a lack of anti-maskers on Fark lately, I wonder how many of them are dead or dying.

Anyways,
 
