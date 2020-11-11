 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Adult dancer named Strawberry fights other dancers outside gentleman's club, leaving a couple of go-go girls with raspberries   (tcpalm.com) divider line
34
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't mention her birthmark and there won't be trouble.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adult dancer named Strawberry...

That narrows it down.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WaitWaitWait...a stripper who's guano-crazy?!?!!??!  That's unpossible!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody had a cell phone? Nobody?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Off The Beat: Adult dancer 'Strawberry' fights other dancers in apparent donnybrook"

Is a donnybrook a crick or a creek?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's in St. Lucie! The only way this could get more Florida is if a manatee fell out of the sky

In addition, evidently, to being an adult dancer's stage name, a strawberry is a red, sweet fruit often eaten as a snack, on cereal or as a dessert. They are featured prominently in the dish Strawberry shortcake, and are native to temperate areas of the Northern Hemisphere.

Thanks Rick! It must be a ton of fun being a reporter there
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: WaitWaitWait...a stripper who's guano-crazy?!?!!??!  That's unpossible!


I like the sound of the term "guano-loco".  I have no idea if spanish speakers use it, but they should.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a another girl in the dopeman's life
Not quite a biatch but far from a wife
She's called Strawberry and everybody know
Strawberry Strawberry is the neighborhood hoe
Do any thing for a hit or 2
Give the biatch a rock
And she will fark your hole damn crew
It might be yo wife and it might make you sick
Come home and see her mouth on the dopeman's dick
Strawberry just look around you'll see her
But don't fark around she'll give you gonorrhea
If people out there ain't hip to the fact
Strawberry is a girl selling pussy for crack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"When keeping it real goes wrong"
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Usually you have to pay double for that kind of action.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The fight would have been stopped sooner, but the patrons kept throwing dollar bills...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

apathy2673: "Off The Beat: Adult dancer 'Strawberry' fights other dancers in apparent donnybrook"

Is a donnybrook a crick or a creek?


It's a state of disorder that falls between a ruckus and a brouhaha.

...but that's not important right now.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And no photos to show us what a stripper named Strawberry might look like?  Son, I am disappoint.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So Strawberry came up short.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What an adult entertainer named "strawberry" might look like..
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: And no photos to show us what a stripper named Strawberry might look like?  Son, I am disappoint.


here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In addition, evidently, to being an adult dancer's stage name, a strawberry is a red, sweet fruit often eaten as a snack, on cereal or as a dessert. They are featured prominently in the dish Strawberry shortcake, and are native to temperate areas of the Northern Hemisphere.
An annual, 11-day Florida Strawberry Festival is held in Plant City. It celebrates the strawberry harvest in eastern Hillsborough County, as opposed to the activities of Strawberry the adult dancer.

That's useful to know.
 
metric [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 261x193]


Here's a mugshot.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least her name isn't Strawberry Fields.  My anger response would have been off the chart.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

apathy2673: "Off The Beat: Adult dancer 'Strawberry' fights other dancers in apparent donnybrook"

Is a donnybrook a crick or a creek?


Might be a stream.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What the hell is a strawberry? (Reads article). Hm, learn something every day.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

d23: At least her name isn't Strawberry Fields.  My anger response would have been off the chart.


What do you think about Strawberry Feels?
 
mark625
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would take strawberries over ladybugs any day.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was worried Greenlee wouldn't explain to me what a strawberry was, then BAM!, first paragraph after the ad.
 
ArizonaPete [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I prefer my adult dancers to be named after luxury cars, not produce.
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

metric: Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 261x193]

Here's a mugshot.


My god that site asks a lot of questions!!

"Who is Angel Shandell Rivera? Was Angel Shandell Rivera arrested? When was Angel Shandell Rivera arrested? What was Angel Shandell Rivera arrested for? Is this a mugshot of Angel Shandell Rivera? Are there more Mugshots of Angel Shandell Rivera? Is this the Angel Shandell Rivera you know? Who decides which Mugshots are Indexed online? Who decides what public records the American public sees? Why should Mugshots remain public record and available to all citizens? Are Mugshot laws unconstitutional?"
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: d23: At least her name isn't Strawberry Fields.  My anger response would have been off the chart.

What do you think about Strawberry Feels?


That's better.  The anger I feel comes from the fact that Sargent Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band the movie (with Frampton and Bee Gees) has a character named Strawberry Fields when Strawberry Fields is a place.

You see, these tangents are getting me from thinking about 2020 for seconds at a time.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So I went looking for info, to maybe see if we could find out more about "Strawberry," and their FB page is...something. Whoever posts for them is certifiable and almost 100000000000000000% positively a MAGAt.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArizonaPete: I prefer my adult dancers to be named after luxury cars, not produce.


lolz. I swear one of these days I will get a lap dance from a Corolla or maybe an El Camino if I'm lucky
 
mudpants
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
partylinkevents.comView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x850]


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And their Instagram is...well, yeah. This is not a place I'd stay long in. Probably smells like ammonia like the local club (the first one I ever went to, because it's local) does.
 
