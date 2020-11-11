 Skip to content
(Scotsman)   🎵 Yellow rain, yellow rain   (scotsman.com) divider line
920 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 11:58 AM



Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They called for yellow rain.  It ended up just being a little golden shower.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My boots are wet, but that ain't rain...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Any darker and I'd say the clouds are dehydrated.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop getting your weather forecast information from I.P. Freely.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm assuming the warning is yellow, not the rain
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know we're not supposed to eat the yellow snow, but I haven't gotten any official instructions about yellow rain. Can anybody help me out?
 
phoenixtwilight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pretty Maids - Yellow Rain
Youtube GrfRxW5M27k
 
wingnut396
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
40-55mm are widely expected within the warning area and potential for 80mm

1 to 3 inches...  Come visit the Gulf Coast....
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is there a burning sensation when this happens?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In Strathclyde, areas affected include Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire. Specific areas subject to rainfall across the country also include Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Highlands, Na h-Eileanan Siar and Dumfries and Galloway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least it's not
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They called for yellow rain.  It ended up just being a little golden shower.


Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Watch out where the huskies go
and don't you eat that yellow snow!
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
