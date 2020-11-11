 Skip to content
(AP News)   Iranian cemeteries did not get the memo that COVID was supposed to end after the election   (apnews.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is somewhat ineffectual on Trump people because as far as they are concerned, the only people in the world are their friends and the people in their town.  "Nobody I know has gotten it!"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's no way a country like Iran might take advantage of a pandemic to murder dissidents.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damned Democrats. How do they keep getting into Iranian cemetaries with their fake pandemic and fake science?

Oh, wait. Obama has that time machine. He can go everywhere and everywhen, even in your microwave while you warm up a frozen burrito.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Biden rigged the election in Iran also?

Damn those Democrats are good.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow. The Iranians don't fark around when they build a cemetery. Amazing. Reminds me of Futurama.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When you die you end up in a cell in a giant Excel spreadsheet.

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In an earlier episode on COVID-19 in Iran: https://apnews.com/article/7b8f420db1​a​339116d66bc55c9085d7c

Keep kissing that holy site, your faith will protect you.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Silly libs, hes creating jobs for the grave diggers!!

/the Tehran cemetary is huge. 1.6 million bodies at the same cemetary??? WTF
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But once it gets hot in Iran the virus will disappear.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Wow. The Iranians don't fark around when they build a cemetery. Amazing. Reminds me of Futurama.


Don't forget three bodies in each.....
 
brdlysean
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wonder how many of them voted for Joe lol
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Iran isn't that far from Georgia
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Iran isn't that far from Georgia
[Fark user image image 425x616]


Looks like they're only separated by Alzerabama.
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: There's no way a country like Iran might take advantage of a pandemic to murder dissidents.


Pity they used to be a stable non-theocratic democracy until the GOP got involved.

You people can fark up anything.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure would be nice if most of that could be filled with their government and religious leaders.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brdlysean: bbut the Dems


You "people" have been lying about losing the popular vote for 4 years, so, carry on.
 
IDisME
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We haven't heard anything about Covid since the election.  From Trump.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...a final resting place for this country's war dead, its celebrities and artists, its thinkers and leaders and all those in between."

I know the gap between celebrities and thinkers is pretty big, but who is between artists and leaders?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is somewhat ineffectual on Trump people because as far as they are concerned, the only people in the world are their friends and the people in their town.  "Nobody I know has gotten it!"


We should ask china to send them a vaccine for the COVID-19. Let's not forget where the problem came from. I know it's fun to call trump and trumpers names but this is all on CHINA.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: bighairyguy: Iran isn't that far from Georgia
[Fark user image image 425x616]

Looks like they're only separated by Alzerabama.


Yee-HAH, comrade!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Rapmaster2000: This is somewhat ineffectual on Trump people because as far as they are concerned, the only people in the world are their friends and the people in their town.  "Nobody I know has gotten it!"

We should ask china to send them a vaccine for the COVID-19. Let's not forget where the problem came from. I know it's fun to call trump and trumpers names but this is all on CHINA.


I didnt call it covid 19. It's the COVID-19.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Vtimlin: Rapmaster2000: This is somewhat ineffectual on Trump people because as far as they are concerned, the only people in the world are their friends and the people in their town.  "Nobody I know has gotten it!"

We should ask china to send them a vaccine for the COVID-19. Let's not forget where the problem came from. I know it's fun to call trump and trumpers names but this is all on CHINA.

I didnt call it covid 19. It's the COVID-19.


Funny, why is fark worried about calling it c h I n a f l u
 
dbaggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: There's no way a country like Iran might take advantage of a pandemic to murder dissidents.


You really are just a worthless troll.   Or maybe you think DHS and ICE are murdering Americans and blaming it on COVID?    And France murdered 1200 people yesterday...for some reason?
 
