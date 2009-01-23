 Skip to content
(NYPost)   COVID-19 vaccine made some recipients feel like it was Monday   (nypost.com) divider line
A lobbyist. What a noble profession.
 
i.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
Volunteers who took Pfizer vaccine

I was going to say "are farking morons" but I myself got an offer to take it and they said they'd pay me "up to" $1,200. So I think it's more sad than anything.
 
My buddy did the trial. He said the second dose was the most painful at the injection site. And that he felt like he had the flu for about 24 hours.

On a scale of 1 to Kill Me Pls, he said it was a 3.5
 
My mom used to work for a hospital and had to get flu vaccines. She got three over the course of however many months/years and got flu symptoms for three days each time. This might be a similar situation.

It is way too early to get a Covid vaccine, I don't care how much cash they offer you.
 
Pfizer told him up front that the reaction was expected.
 
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Exactly. I can't think of another vaccine that's expected to make you feel that shiatty, and I've had anthrax and smallpox. Anthrax hurts like hell at the injection site, and smallpox is uncomfortable for a few days. That's about it though.
 
Flu symptoms aren't half as bad as my hangover symptoms, and I could use the money they pay to buy more hangovers
 
