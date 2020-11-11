 Skip to content
(MSN)   By the power vested in me, I now pronounce you superspreaders   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Sick  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cydnie Piscatello

Did anyone think Cydnie's wedding would be anything but a narcissistic Bridezilla shiat show?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple should have to pay the medical bills and/or final expenses of any cases traced back to this event. And for the contact tracing. And a little bit more, as a Selfish Asshole Fine.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Cydnie Piscatello

Did anyone think Cydnie's wedding would be anything but a narcissistic Bridezilla shiat show?


Yikes. I know. I didn't think Cydnies were old enough to get married. But, I guess obnoxious names started earlier than I thought.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: namegoeshere: Cydnie Piscatello

Did anyone think Cydnie's wedding would be anything but a narcissistic Bridezilla shiat show?

Yikes. I know. I didn't think Cydnies were old enough to get married. But, I guess obnoxious names started earlier than I thought.


Long Island has always been trend setting in obnoxious names. And Bridezillas.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand you want to get married. Do it with just the priest, rabbi, and justice of the peace.  You'll be fine. Friends & family can watch via zoom.

Then on your 5 year wedding anniversary, if we have a COVID vaccine in place, then have the huge party with family and friends.

It's not that farking hard. COVID kills.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: I understand you want to get married. Do it with just the priest, rabbi, and justice of the peace.  You'll be fine. Friends & family can watch via zoom.

Then on your 5 year wedding anniversary, if we have a COVID vaccine in place, then have the huge party with family and friends.

It's not that farking hard. COVID kills.


Why do you hate Cydnie?
I mean other than the name and being a selfish coont.
She needed that day to receive the love from family and friends because some of them won't be around in 5 years, some maybe gone by Christmas.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Suprespreaders" sounds like a gonzo style porn series from the early 2000's.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fine for the event space should be double what they actually made from hosting it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their marriage should be annulled.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NICE vest, Subby!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: I understand you want to get married. Do it with just the priest, rabbi, and justice of the peace.  You'll be fine. Friends & family can watch via zoom.

Then on your 5 year wedding anniversary, if we have a COVID vaccine in place, then have the huge party with family and friends.

It's not that farking hard. COVID kills.


If you're doing it with a priest, rabbi, and justice of the peace, shouldn't you be selling videos of it? "Men of the Cloth Unclothed IV: The Incivil Servant".
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing here is that we've made being sick into a religious moral failure, complete with shunning, stigma, shaming and damning.

Covid is the new biblical leprosy.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Their marriage should be annulled.


That's letting them off too lightly. Their marriage should be made permanent. No annulment, no divorce, ever. They can find out just what "till death us do part" feels like, since they were so happy to risk death parting other couples.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald T. is the Covid-19. He's not just a sooper-dooper spreader, he is Patient Zero and a carrier to rival Typhoid Mary.

I motion that we rename him "He Who Must Not be Named". And that lists of US Presidents jump automatically from 44 to 46.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be great if people got COVID and died at your wedding? My wedding was ok, but it would have been much better if on my anniversary my husband and I laugh about all the people who got sick and died because of it. At Thanksgiving I would say "Is Aunt Carol coming? Oh wait, she died because of my wedding lol pass the gravy."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yomrfark: "Suprespreaders" sounds like a gonzo style porn series from the early 2000's.


Gonzo porn?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Their marriage should be annulled.


Groom isn't getting out of this that easily.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cydnie, Cydnie, Cydnie !!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single person involved - the couple, guests, and the venue owners management and staff - should be ashamed of how stupid and irresponsible they were.
This was the perfect time to get married without a stupid expensive wedding. The excuse to save your first home down payment was built in - it's a pandemic. Just go to court and get it done and send cards to friends and family.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: I understand you want to get married. Do it with just the priest, rabbi, and justice of the peace.  You'll be fine. Friends & family can watch via zoom.

Then on your 5 year wedding anniversary, if we have a COVID vaccine in place, then have the huge party with family and friends.

It's not that farking hard. COVID kills.


In 1998 my lovely soon-to-be wife and I went to the local courthouse and waited for a break in court session.  The judge snagged a couple of witnesses from his staff and we all stepped into a side room and had a quick and happy marriage ceremony.

THEN my family said, "What!?  We didn't get invited!?" and began planning an after wedding get-together for a few months later which was also very nice.  So yes, it's possible and can be quite nice.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cluckles: The fine for the event space should be double what they actually made from hosting it.


They also got their liquor license yanked.  Depending on how long that goes, it might even out in the wash.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What plague rats look like.
 
fgdmorr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
|Serious Black  Their marriage should be annulled

They'll probably be divorced within the year.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a friend who investigates restaurants and clubs to see if they are wearing masks. They get a 1500$ fine for no masks and can lose their liquor license if they don't comply with the law.
Most of the wait staff wear masks but the majority of the tickets come from the cooks in the kitchen.
Unfortunately you are rolling the dice when you dine out. There are lots of examples of outdoor parties that have to be broken up because of the stupidity here in Suffolk county. This is Trump country and the behavior reflects it.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cakeman: I have a friend who investigates restaurants and clubs to see if they are wearing masks. They get a 1500$ fine for no masks and can lose their liquor license if they don't comply with the law.
Most of the wait staff wear masks but the majority of the tickets come from the cooks in the kitchen.
Unfortunately you are rolling the dice when you dine out. There are lots of examples of outdoor parties that have to be broken up because of the stupidity here in Suffolk county. This is Trump country and the behavior reflects it.


I was so upset that Long Island was red. I had no idea it was that bad.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: namegoeshere: Cydnie Piscatello

Did anyone think Cydnie's wedding would be anything but a narcissistic Bridezilla shiat show?

Yikes. I know. I didn't think Cydnies were old enough to get married. But, I guess obnoxious names started earlier than I thought.


I didn't see her age mentioned in TFA, but if she's, say, 25 years old, she would have been born in 1995.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Grumpy Cat: namegoeshere: Cydnie Piscatello

Did anyone think Cydnie's wedding would be anything but a narcissistic Bridezilla shiat show?

Yikes. I know. I didn't think Cydnies were old enough to get married. But, I guess obnoxious names started earlier than I thought.

I didn't see her age mentioned in TFA, but if she's, say, 25 years old, she would have been born in 1995.


They grow up so fast.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: The couple should have to pay the medical bills and/or final expenses of any cases traced back to this event. And for the contact tracing. And a little bit more, as a Selfish Asshole Fine.


dod the people who participated have no accountability either?  They could have declined the invitation.

The employees of the vendor(s) are the ones that are stuck because if they didn't show, they wouldn't get paid.  And bills aint gonna pay themselves
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: The important thing here is that we've made being sick into a religious moral failure, complete with shunning, stigma, shaming and damning.

Covid is the new biblical leprosy.


Wrong!

We've made getting sick in scenarios known to spread disease into an intelligence test with many failures.

/I bet they screwed up identifying "man" and "woman", or maybe "tv"
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Donald T. is the Covid-19. He's not just a sooper-dooper spreader, he is Patient Zero and a carrier to rival Typhoid Mary.

I motion that we rename him "He Who Must Not be Named". And that lists of US Presidents jump automatically from 44 to 46.


Voldemorte?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: yomrfark: "Suprespreaders" sounds like a gonzo style porn series from the early 2000's.

Gonzo porn?


as opposed to Swedish Chef porn, I guess
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cydnie...

Stopped.  Reading.  There.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Donald T. is the Covid-19. He's not just a sooper-dooper spreader, he is Patient Zero and a carrier to rival Typhoid Mary.

I motion that we rename him "He Who Must Not be Named". And that lists of US Presidents jump automatically from 44 to 46.


That's like calling the Civil War 'The Recent Unpleasantness.'

There's a reason for the phrase "Those who forget the past are doomed to relive it." Let's not gloss things over because we don't like that they happened.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know that they were simply quoting the release from the venue, but as someone who had to to yearly re-certification:

ITS HIPAA not HIPPA
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Grumpy Cat: namegoeshere: Cydnie Piscatello

Did anyone think Cydnie's wedding would be anything but a narcissistic Bridezilla shiat show?

Yikes. I know. I didn't think Cydnies were old enough to get married. But, I guess obnoxious names started earlier than I thought.

I didn't see her age mentioned in TFA, but if she's, say, 25 years old, she would have been born in 1995.


[citation needed]
 
L4o2k0i
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cakeman: I have a friend who investigates restaurants and clubs to see if they are wearing masks. They get a 1500$ fine for no masks and can lose their liquor license if they don't comply with the law.
Most of the wait staff wear masks but the majority of the tickets come from the cooks in the kitchen.
Unfortunately you are rolling the dice when you dine out. There are lots of examples of outdoor parties that have to be broken up because of the stupidity here in Suffolk county. This is Trump country and the behavior reflects it.


Unfortunately that sounds a lot like my state. However, they don't have a mask mandate here. It violates our "freedumbs". 😒😤🤬 You know Trump wouldn't lie!!! It's not that bad! I'm sure I'd get the same medical treatment as him!?! 🤣🤓
 
