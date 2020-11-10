 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   COVID surge holds the mayo   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Starting to think that this winter will be the real Corona emergency, not this past spring.

/ waits impatiently for the fake Covid pandemic to "go away"
// Nov 4th, Nov 5th, Nov 6th, Nov 7th....
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's no patient parking in the white zone.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mayo Clinic? What do those guys know? Fake news. I've been told by God Emperor Trump that we've rounded the corner at least 4x now.

Wait.
 
schubie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn 1000 employees out? What percentage of the workforce is that?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bowen: Mayo Clinic? What do those guys know? Fake news. I've been told by God Emperor Trump that we've rounded the corner at least 4x now.

Wait.


4 times. Well, that would bring us back to where we started. Oh wait...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bowen: Mayo Clinic? What do those guys know? Fake news. I've been told by God Emperor Trump that we've rounded the corner at least 4x now.

Wait.


That has happened, but if you turn enough corners then you end up going in the same direction as when you started. Which is "up".

Fark user imageView Full Size


/deaths lag new cases by about 22 days
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You made your choices now you have to "live" with it.
 
