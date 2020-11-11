 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   The storm eta Lamborghini   (nypost.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary  
34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA author is no sailor.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's the U-Boat commander?
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The insurance company isn't going to be too happy with that claim, and by not happy I mean refuse to pay it out once they see the video.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: The insurance company isn't going to be too happy with that claim, and by not happy I mean refuse to pay it out once they see the video.


What claim? The car went through just fine. Much better fate than most cars who try shiat like that. Having spent 22 years in AZ, shiat like that made the news every decent storm we got, and it always ended with a stalled car in 2 feet of water.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you don't stall it, it's probably fine mechanically... now for the damage from water getting into the cabin area, that's gonna be a little pricey to fix.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mid or rear engine vehicle I assume.  As long as the air intake is in not in the nose probably not a problem mechanically.
Might spend a lot of time with the shop vac to get the water out though.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You win again, mid-engine layout.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone for a Lotus
carsguide-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I see on YouTube, Lamborghinis catch fire so frequently that driving one through deep water is probably a sensible precaution.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got into something too deep, maybe accidentally, but certainly stupidly, then did the correct thing and kept it going with a bow wave, jeep style.    Stopping there would have killed the car for sure. I think the intakes are on the top of the rear in that car, so the engine should be fine. The thing that won't be fine is all the electronics he just submurged.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "Many joked that the driver was just trying to recreate the famous scene from 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me," where James Bond drives a sports car-shaped custom-built submarine."

You mean a Lotus Esprit, dumbass?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA references the car/sub scene in "The Spy Who Loved Me", and said "In a perfect world, Sean Connery would have jumped out of that car".
Although some may agree with the sentiment, TSWLM was Roger Moore.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the car was quoted as saying "blub, blub blub."
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, who's the U-Boat commander?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the appeal of expensive cars.  They have more regular maintenance, more problems, more expenses.  My Nissan Versa has had no issues after 100,000 miles, just new tires and new windshields and oil changes.  No leaks or broken parts or worn down parts, although I expect those to happen soon just because of age.
 
Destructor [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm getting my money's worth out of this hurricane. Got some nice super-heavy rain. Nice wind. One or two lightning strikes. And, an emergency alert about storm surge on my phone.

The full Disney Theme park treatment.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: new windshields


New windshields??  I might be missing something, but I've yet to replace a windshield going back, I dunno, 30 some years.  Maybe don't tailgate gravel bed trucks?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DragonIV: NM Volunteer: new windshields

New windshields??  I might be missing something, but I've yet to replace a windshield going back, I dunno, 30 some years.  Maybe don't tailgate gravel bed trucks?


When half of the roads are gravel, it is impossible to keep the original windshield.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: DragonIV: NM Volunteer: new windshields

New windshields??  I might be missing something, but I've yet to replace a windshield going back, I dunno, 30 some years.  Maybe don't tailgate gravel bed trucks?

When half of the roads are gravel, it is impossible to keep the original windshield.


That'd do it!
 
Johnson [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't get the appeal of expensive cars.


You're not insecure.
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

M-G: FTA:  "Many joked that the driver was just trying to recreate the famous scene from 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me," where James Bond drives a sports car-shaped custom-built submarine."

You mean a Lotus Esprit, dumbass?


The underwater things were indeed sports car-shaped custom-built submarines, the sports car in question being a Lotus Esprit.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I killed a 1981 Civic that way in FL. Intake was in the grill. Nothing like slamming a few gallons of water right into the engine.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
orbister: M-G: FTA:  "Many joked that the driver was just trying to recreate the famous scene from 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me," where James Bond drives a sports car-shaped custom-built submarine."

You mean a Lotus Esprit, dumbass?

The underwater things were indeed sports car-shaped custom-built submarines, the sports car in question being a Lotus Esprit.

Yes, but the reporter should know the make and model of a car that was in a movie that came out decades before he was born. It's important!
Journalism be dead.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't get the appeal of expensive cars.


You could just say "I can't afford one" and leave it at that. All of the maintenance things you are complaining about are costs, which don't really apply the same way to you as to someone who is rich.

It's like a homeless person scoffing about the appeal of a bed when a cardboard box would do just fine.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ϑ η β λ ?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: DragonIV: NM Volunteer: new windshields

New windshields??  I might be missing something, but I've yet to replace a windshield going back, I dunno, 30 some years.  Maybe don't tailgate gravel bed trucks?

When half of the roads are gravel, it is impossible to keep the original windshield.


Our state DOT here in Oregon uses ground up cinder on the roads during winter. Windshields have a life expectancy of 5 years or less around here.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The old Countach had the engine control module right under the left rear air vent.  If you went to a regular car wash you would flood and destroy it.

Watch Harry's Garage on youtube for more Lambo trivia.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it comes up for sale, check the carfax.
I was shopping used Mercedes and wondered why a 2000 year model SL was listed so much cheaper than others with more miles on them.
Carfax showed it was sold new in Broward county Fla. Many trips to the dealer for repairs in just a few years. Electricals, interior, fuel lines, etc. Re-sold/ registered many times also.
Welp, turns out hurricane Irene in October 1999 blew right through there. New cars typically arrive about then.
Oh, and, it was for sale about 2000 miles from Fla.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: NM Volunteer: I don't get the appeal of expensive cars.

You could just say "I can't afford one" and leave it at that. All of the maintenance things you are complaining about are costs, which don't really apply the same way to you as to someone who is rich.

It's like a homeless person scoffing about the appeal of a bed when a cardboard box would do just fine.


But why is it that a Nissan lacks the maintenance costs of a Lamborghini or even a Volvo?  Why are expensive cars such pieces of unreliable shiat?  People I know with Volvos are constantly taking them back to the dealers for repairs for things that wore out after 5000 miles or for things that broke that shouldn't break.  And yet my Nissan and Nissans that other people drive do not have issues?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Huracan?

Not a real Lamborghini. Just a re-badged Audi R8.
 
flemardo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone focuses on the motor and electronics. Don't forget the transmission, those have a vent on them.
 
starlost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
some people have to be somewhere in 28 minutes and they don't care about a damn car.
you poors.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Being a Lamborghini, it had probably caught fire. Driver was just trying to put it out.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

