 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   Eta, meenie, miney, moe   (wesh.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want this thing gone.  It's made the weather miserable for days and it's compounding something I've been fighting something off.  Not helping.

WHAR FALL?

/orlando
//very very lucky this year
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I want this thing gone.  It's made the weather miserable for days and it's compounding something I've been fighting something off.  Not helping.

WHAR FALL?

/orlando
//very very lucky this year


The South of Florida here.

Yep, some miserable weather for sure. I don't like the fact that it's longering, either. Wilma also lingered. shiatload of damage for a storm with wind that really weren't very high.

/was out of power for 12 days
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Diogenes: I want this thing gone.  It's made the weather miserable for days and it's compounding something I've been fighting something off.  Not helping.

WHAR FALL?

/orlando
//very very lucky this year

The South of Florida here.

Yep, some miserable weather for sure. I don't like the fact that it's longering, either. Wilma also lingered. shiatload of damage for a storm with wind that really weren't very high.

/was out of power for 12 days


LINGERING!
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I lived in Florida twice for 2 years each. Pensacola and Jacksonville. Very glad we decided many years ago to settle in the Philly burbs. Those storms are no joke.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm in Clay county, looks like it'll be right thru my area as a tropical storm or depression.  Not worried about it.
 
hawcian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Diogenes: I want this thing gone.  It's made the weather miserable for days and it's compounding something I've been fighting something off.  Not helping.

WHAR FALL?

/orlando
//very very lucky this year

The South of Florida here.

Yep, some miserable weather for sure. I don't like the fact that it's longering, either. Wilma also lingered. shiatload of damage for a storm with wind that really weren't very high.

/was out of power for 12 days


I lived in the St. Lucie/Ft. Pierce area in 2004, when Frances decided to take his sweet damn time crossing. That sucked. Then Jeanne decided the area just didn't get farked enough, and hit the exact same spot three weeks later (literally a difference of two miles in their landshore). Fark that year.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I'm in Clay county, looks like it'll be right thru my area as a tropical storm or depression.  Not worried about it.


Levy county here.  Not looking forward to the clean up.  Stay safe
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hawcian: MelGoesOnTour: Diogenes: I want this thing gone.  It's made the weather miserable for days and it's compounding something I've been fighting something off.  Not helping.

WHAR FALL?

/orlando
//very very lucky this year

The South of Florida here.

Yep, some miserable weather for sure. I don't like the fact that it's longering, either. Wilma also lingered. shiatload of damage for a storm with wind that really weren't very high.

/was out of power for 12 days

I lived in the St. Lucie/Ft. Pierce area in 2004, when Frances decided to take his sweet damn time crossing. That sucked. Then Jeanne decided the area just didn't get farked enough, and hit the exact same spot three weeks later (literally a difference of two miles in their landshore). Fark that year.


I drove through Indialantic (beachside) afterwards. Never before then did I see hotel/condo windows blown out from one side to the other. Also saw a swimming pool totally filled with sand that had blown into it.

Whenever you hear about people throwing "hurricane parties" as a storm is pproaching, you should realize most of those folks never sat through a real storm before. That and they're stupid, of course.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what happens if one of the Greek alphabet storms is destructive enough that they would retire a regular name?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I want this thing gone.  It's made the weather miserable for days and it's compounding something I've been fighting something off.  Not helping.

WHAR FALL?

/orlando
//very very lucky this year


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hawcian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MasterPython: So what happens if one of the Greek alphabet storms is destructive enough that they would retire a regular name?


Currently it's "that's never happened, and they don't come around frequently enough to warrant retiring the name." Translated that means they don't have a rule for it and hope they never need one.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Every time I see headlines about this, my brain automatically goes to "Storm estimated time of arrival" and for a moment, I get confused.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.