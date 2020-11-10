 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Bride realizes she has a "blonde moment" after raging to wedding shop about wedding dress she bought online. Seems she put the dress on inside out (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
18 Comments
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She's a Bridezilla, she's rather portly and has too many tattoos. Now I don't know what the groom looks like but in any case he should probably run. Run like hell.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
she can wear what she wants but that groom better put his running shoes on.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Oh, honey, the dress is the least of your problems.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mugato: She's a Bridezilla


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm thinking more of a Godzilla.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
oh hey people everywhere, you know those tattoos you think make you look cool?

yeah, about that
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: She's a Bridezilla, she's rather portly and has too many tattoos. Now I don't know what the groom looks like but in any case he should probably run. Run like hell.


Hey! Who are you to criticize our circumfrentially challenged, inky obsessed, KITs(*)?

/* Karen In Training
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
YouPeopleAreCrazy:

circumfrentially challenged


*YOINK*
 
treesloth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, she had a minor Bridezilla moment, but she admitted her mistake and called herself out.  If I read it correctly, we wouldn't know about this if she hadn't publicized her own screwup.  Credit where due... I think she handled her own freakout with some class.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i'm always curious when i see something like this. her man has to be really impressed by this. this couple is sure to have lots of children. some of them will be playing unattended in a busy street.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
maybe they should consider saving a bit on the wedding by just forgoing the photographer.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Come on guys, she isn't THAT chonk.


/Would
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Come on guys, she isn't THAT chonk.


/Would


You know how I know that you're American?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

treesloth: Yeah, she had a minor Bridezilla moment, but she admitted her mistake and called herself out.  If I read it correctly, we wouldn't know about this if she hadn't publicized her own screwup.  Credit where due... I think she handled her own freakout with some class.


THIS! And this being Fark, of course out comes the snark and comments of her appearance. She's completely not my type, but so what? Someone presumably loves and wants to marry her. Good on those kids.
2020 is bad enough, why pile on someone who owned up publicly when they didn't have to? That's honourable in my book. And the self effacing humour? That's gold. Pure gold in a long term relationship. And, I know, she won't sleep with me.
/I can't stand huge, showy tattoos
//I really doubt her knees are way too sharp
///Get off my lawn!
 
TheraTx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: yomrfark: Come on guys, she isn't THAT chonk.


/Would

You know how I know that you're American?


Really? she's British hot.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Come on guys, she isn't THAT chonk.


/Would


THAT is her slimmed down for ONE DAY.

There is a career food abuser there.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: yomrfark: Come on guys, she isn't THAT chonk.


/Would

You know how I know that you're American?


It is cuz I am fat, isn't it?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She's not the brightest bulb on the tree, but I give her credit for admitting her mistake and not doubling down. Weddings are particularly stressful now, so probably just nerves. She'll have a great story to laugh about for years to come.
 
padraig
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To be honest, planning a wedding can be VERY stressful, and the bride are often the only one doing it, so yeah, there comes a time when some have a minor breakdown.
 
