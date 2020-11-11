 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   Major 'flaw' explains Egypt's Great Pyramid may not be a grain tower for aliens after all (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they have to re-program Civilization 2?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Full of grain...
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: WE RESPECT YOUR PRIVACY


That was what I got out of the article: it weighed a lot, they are believed to have dragged and lifted the stones from a nearby quarry
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Humans have been piling rocks on the dead for millennia. The absolute ruler and God King of a country got a BIG pile of rocks. Mystery solved.
 
advex101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We are no more intelligent now than we were then.   We just have 5000+ years of research to work with.  People are still amazed that you can come remarkably close when using manual methods.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They found that three sides of the pyramid's base were once between 230.295 metres and 230.373 metres long, but the west side came in between 230.378 metres and 230.436 metres - meaning it was off by about 14.1cm.

yomrfark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Giorgio Tsoukalos in SHAMBLES
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And here I can't even run a straight line from house to fence to hang string lights.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: WE RESPECT YOUR PRIVACY


That is annoying. Click "More Options" (don't click "Accept"), turn off all cookies, then save & exit.
It's a PITA, but not like a paywall.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"No engineering documents or architectural plans have been found that give technical explanations demonstrating how the ancient Egyptians aligned any of their temples or pyramids."

Not even CAD files?

Maybe I missed something, but were does TFA connect the construction of an E-W line with the layout of the pyramid and why would there be errors?
 
On Twitter

