(WJLA Washington DC)   "The past is never dead. It's not even past". RIP Lucille Bridges, 86, who walked her daughter Ruby Bridges to a formerly-segregated school   (wjla.com) divider line
    More: Hero  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you for everything ♥♥❤

Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP

syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Courage and pride
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x516]

RIP

/you're goddamn right hero tag


jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lucille and Ruby were fine examples of bravery and potential sacrifice in service to their country. Much harder than wearing a mask.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next time someone is telling you they're "oppressed," tell them about Ruby. They probably don't even know the story.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Thank you for everything ♥♥❤

That's backwards.  Ruby was the one out front, Kamala should be the shadow.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ruby herself was interviewed by Trevor Noah just this Monday.

https://youtu.be/IfU2HtSUTag
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Ruby herself was interviewed by Trevor Noah just this Monday.

https://youtu.be/IfU2HtSUTag


These first-person histories will help retain Bridges to the past.
 
