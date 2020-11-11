 Skip to content
 
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   This former ballerina living with Alzheimer's gets excited when Swan Lake plays   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Sappy  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She remembered the choreography, that is amazing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Upon us all, a little rain must fall...
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sad and beautiful . That describes the whole human condition.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mom used to work in this Bigass law firm. One of their Bigass clients was this old dude who became ludicrously rich through cattle ranching. Anyway, when his fan belt started slipping, his kids built him this Bigass house and told him he didn't have to work anymore. And he became withdrawn and miserable and quit talking and lost weight.  My mom recommended taking him back to his ranch, it was the only life he knew and cared about, and finally, one of his kids put some cattle in his backyard. He was in his element again. He knew who he was and what to do again. That thousand year old fart would hobble out every morning to pet his cattle, and I swear the power of his grin would make the sun rise.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amusing tag?
 
JustinZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Losing It
Youtube -j0AyWbAbrc
 
