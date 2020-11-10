 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   Vermont, currently by far the fewest cases of covid19 in the nation, issues mandatory quarantine for leaf peepers and early ski birds visiting   (vtdigger.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And keep your smart remarks to yourself.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And keep your smart remarks to yourself.


smarted
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can we do that for the sales tax Dodgers here in NH?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And no one visiting VT will follow these. Also the leaves are long gone for the season.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
and my aunt who is in her 70s left the state with the fewest covid cases to go south for the winter to visit with friends like she does every year

and i thought she was one of the half sane people in my family
 
Autarky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And this is what I had hoped and expected Trump would do when we had info about wuhun but for ALL international travelers coming to the US...even if it would've failed like his partial travel bans did. Need a what if machine, he would've probably been re elected... instead I read that he had recently fired our CDC person in China, threw out a pandemic playbook started 20 farking years ago and proceeded to tell the public the opposite of what he had been briefed. Gross incompence or part of a plan, we may never know. 🤢
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself.  Vermont's numbers are on the rise too, and expecting out-of-staters to be honest about their quarantining is a joke.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man, I need to get back on the coffee.

I stared at this headline for a good 10 seconds wondering what the hell a "leaf pepper" was, and why a plant would need to quarantine.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Man, I need to get back on the coffee.

I stared at this headline for a good 10 seconds wondering what the hell a "leaf pepper" was, and why a plant would need to quarantine.


'leaf prepper'

they process pot plants for sale
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: blodyholy: Man, I need to get back on the coffee.

I stared at this headline for a good 10 seconds wondering what the hell a "leaf pepper" was, and why a plant would need to quarantine.

'leaf prepper'

they process pot plants for sale


Ahh, ok, so similar to a 'dank defender' or 'pot preserver' :)
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vermont? Bernie's place? Maybe we should give this socialism thing more of a try.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That benign article has a super manipulative thing going on.

Step one:  Complain about a "sea of red" around Vermont as case counts rise

Step two:  Demonstrate this with a map showing the sea of red in the Northeast by county

Step three:  With no explanation, flip the color scheme for Vermont only to make case counts blue, making Vermont appear to be an oasis of healthiness in a sea of red when in reality it's got a fair bit of "red" itself

Step four:  Maple syrup?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Autarky: fired our CDC person in China, threw out a pandemic playbook started 20 farking years ago and proceeded to tell the public the opposite of what he had been briefed.


Kinda makes you wonder had none of this occurred where we would be now. I mean take SARS, forgive me for comparing two similar yet dissimilar viruses, yes that's a thing, for instance, With the pandemic teams and protocols we were left pretty much unscathed yet this luddite decides that "he dont want none of the science stuff cause it makes him feel all weird n stuff "™ and here is where we are now.
I would hope that Biden spends a good bit of his first few weeks/months undoing the completely stupid shiat this guy did. I'm not talking tax cuts etc. I'm talking putting our scientific teams back in place and staffing them with highly trained medical professionals who know about infectious diseases and prevention protocols.
IMHO these choices by far were the worst ones he made in his stint in the White House. While were at it lets get back to a working relationship with the WHO and help them beef up notification and reporting protocols.
 
