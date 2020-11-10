 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Pennsylvania's whistleblowing postal worker dude who claimed voter fraud and then recanted, has recanted his recantation   (tmz.com)
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 8 hours ago  
JFC you have got to be farking kidding me..
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
'' 8 hours ago  
Someone explained to this douchenozzle what a signed affidavit means. He is F*CKED. Royal f*cked.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
'' 8 hours ago  
I guess they cut him another check.  And he decided that 260k in exchange for 5 years in federal day camp prison is a fair trade.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 8 hours ago  
Project Veritas is behind this farkery, which is all you need to know.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
'' 8 hours ago  
Bwahahahaha
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 8 hours ago  
So how long right fore he recants his recantation of his recanting?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
Another cool $130k for him. If he keeps switching stories until January he'll be able to retire.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
'' 7 hours ago  

cman: So how long right fore he recants his recantation of his recanting?


The next time he talks to investigators.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
'' 7 hours ago  

cman: So how long right fore he recants his recantation of his recanting?


Probably when he finds himself in a jail cell. History is littered with people who thought they were bigger than themselves.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
He's also farking stupid for calling the bluff of a reputable and highly respected paper.  Rest assured the Washington Post will go full court press on this asshole now by digging up every piece of dirt on this guy they can all the way back to who he gave wedgies to in 3rd grade
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
He only recants when he's in legal jeopardy.

Ignore the insane people.

Don't let them get their insanity on you.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
King Something [TotalFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
King Something [TotalFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
PaulRB [TotalFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
A lying Republican for Trump?

Whatever happens, he'll be part of Trump's Official Presidential liebary.
 
italie [TotalFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
Recantnado 3: Bargain Plea
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 7 hours ago  
Very credible evidence, I'm sure.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 7 hours ago  

kudayta: I guess they cut him another check.  And he decided that 260k in exchange for 5 years in federal day camp prison is a fair trade.


He set up a GoFundMe and solicited donations. That's where the money came from.
Well, was going to come from.
GoFundMe shut it down.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
'' 7 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Someone explained to this douchenozzle what a signed affidavit means. He is F*CKED. Royal f*cked.



If the story is true, then he has committed one or another of two different federal felonies: (1) Lying in the affidavit, or (2) Lying to the committee.

He is royally, royally screwed.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 6 hours ago  
Enjoy prison
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 6 hours ago  
At least he hasn't gone postal

/Yet
 
wejash [TotalFark]
'' 6 hours ago  

thorpe: Another cool $130k for him. If he keeps switching stories until January he'll be able to retire.


I thought you had open more than your mouth for $130K with Trump.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 4 hours ago  
Send him to Gitmo.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 3 hours ago  

getting Xzibit Yo Dawgs with my Xzibit Yo Dawgs is meta AF
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
He sank into the swamp. Oh, wait. Trump drained the swamp
 
Begoggle
'' 14 minutes ago  
Republicans lie, cheat, and steal.
All the time.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 10 minutes ago  
The voter fraud that was recanted, has been recanted. The rest of the voter fraud has been done in an entirely different style at great expense.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
'' 9 minutes ago  

King Something: *fist_shake.gif*


Teamwork, and it scrolls nicely.
 
sourballs
'' 7 minutes ago  
Probably got a lap dance from Krazy Kimberly too
 
odinsposse
'' 6 minutes ago  
A YouTube video means nothing. Say it under oath or STFU.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 5 minutes ago  

cman: So how long right fore he recants his recantation of his recanting?


Snarfangel
'' 5 minutes ago  

styckx: JFC you have got to be farking kidding me..


Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
'' 3 minutes ago  
He's been rewatching the opening credits to Monty Python and the Holy Grail just a bit too much!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
'' 1 minute ago  
Doesn't matter, this guy will provide conspiracy theory fodder for thousands of ignorance worshipping Trumpers.  One or two of them will end up confronting brown people in the street and harm decent people.

Needs to be fully prosecuted with the above in mind, maybe some sort of treason provisions.  Let him share a jail sell with Donny.

IANAL
 
