Farking magnets, how did they work? In this instance, not very well
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a magnet is exposed to high temperatures, the delicate balance between temperature and magnetic domains is destabilized. At around 80 °C, a magnet will lose its magnetism and it will become demagnetized permanently if exposed to this temperature for a period, or if heated above their Curie temperature.

Not very well when exposed to high heat. I wonder if designs like this are even looked at by an engineer.  Do companies like Yeti even consult with engineers?
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Feynman Magnets
Youtube MO0r930Sn_8

Not even Richard Feynman can answer that question....
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's the Russians!"

poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think Feynman's issue was that the interviewer was asking why do magnets work and not how do magnets work
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Engineering?  why would you need engineers involved when you have a customer "base" like Yeti ?  I sometimes wonder what would happen if Kanye and Yeti teamed up on a cooler or travel mug.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeti stuff is SO FREAKING EXPENSIVE and their coolers are heavy as shiat.

I guess if I was going on an expedition in bear country with sherpas they would make sense.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Question Why
Youtube PegLhy9ooXQ
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh sure... use engineers! Like THEY could design over-compensation accessories like a 300 pound bear proof cooler that holds TWO whole six packs and keeps them cold for a year.

gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: The lid "can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards," Yeti said

That'd be a trick, as I only use mine to keep my scotch appropriately chilled.

/ also, it's ridiculously overpriced
// get the off-brand copies
/// we call them "ghetti"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well that's a two'fer. You got burned by the high price and the shiatty design.

/those coolers are really nice and work well
//just wayyyy overpriced, and I don't think they're made in the USA anymore
///buy the knockoffs like RTIC
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FYI:
MAGNETS: How Do They Work?
Youtube hFAOXdXZ5TM
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Abominable.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yeti is all "made in china". I laser engrave tons of em.
 
Big 900
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My current coffee situation:
It has the magnetic slider lid.  Had coffee in it every morning for the last year or so. No burning death so far. Works pretty well for keeping cocktails cool in the afternoon as well. It was a gift from a relative, so it being overpriced was his problem to deal with, I guess.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess it had the polar opposite effect of what it was designed for.
 
